Texas uses shipping containers to build steel walls near the international bridge at Eagle Pass





Gov. Greg Abbott says a line of shipping containers near the international bridge connecting the Eagle Pass and Piedras Negras, Mexico, is intended to stop migrants from crossing the Rio Grande illegally. Credit: Eddie Gaspar / The Texas Tribune

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers informed of the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott posted a video on Twitter Wednesday of the state’s latest attempt to secure the Texas-Mexico border: about 20 shipping containers lined up along the riverbank near the international bridge connecting the Eagle Pass with Mexico. Behind the containers, the images showed a fleet of Public Safety Department patrol cars and dozens of officers walking around. Abbott described it as a “steel wall” created “to protect communities and property owners”. The Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety continue to build a steel wall along the southern border. Large shipping containers, resources and personnel are being used to protect communities and property owners. Texas is securing the border. pic.twitter.com/ETHcLpt3qW – Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) 17 November 2021 Abbott had promoted the idea of ​​using transport containers at the border on October 28 when he was a guest on a Fox News program and said that starting that day the National Guard and DPS began placing containers at potential migrant crossing points “to serve as a blockade to prevent [migrants] from coming across the border. ” Abbott, who is re-elected next year, has made implementing immigration a priority for his administration, pushing an agenda that includes building more barriers along the Texas-Mexico border, directing troops to arrest immigrants who cross the Rio Grande on state charges, deploying the National Guard in various parts of the border and suing the Biden administration over what the governor has described as President Joe Biden’s policies on open borders. Transport containers are the latest technique the state has decided to stop migrants at the border. In September, DPS troops created a long wall with patrol vehicles along the river bank in Del Rio as more than 15,000 asylum-seeking migrants, most of them from Haiti and other parts of Latin America, gathered under the international bridge there. Abbott praised the “steel wall” of vehicles for stopping immigrants. The Texas Department of Defense, DPS and Abbott spokesman did not respond to specific questions regarding the containers. DPS spokeswoman Ericka Miller said: “The department does not discuss operational specifics; however, we can tell you that we are constantly monitoring the situation along the border in order to make real-time decisions and adjust our operations as needed. ” Miller also said part of the operation, called the Steel Curtain, would involve placing “concert wires – as well as personnel and equipment across the border to block and deter criminal activity and stop violations of state law.” Currently, it exists a worldwide shortage of transport containers because pandemic-related closures slowed the movement of goods. This article originally appeared on Texas Tribune IN https://www.texastribune.org/2021/11/18/texas-border-shipping-containers-eagle-pass/. The Texas Tribune is a non-partisan editorial staffed by members that informs and engages Texas on state and state policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.krgv.com/news/texas-uses-shipping-containers-to-create-steel-wall-next-to-international-bridge-at-eagle-pass/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos