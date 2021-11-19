The new name for the Regina International Trade Center – Regina is revealed





A new naming deal between Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) and Viterra unveiled a new name for the International Trade Center. It will now be known as the Viterra International Trade Center (VITC). “It is fitting that Viterra and REAL have been partners over the past few years,” said Kyle Jeworski, CEO for Viterra in North America. “VITC will continue to act as an environment for world-class agricultural shows, such as the Farm Show in Canada, as well as other events.” Read more: Visitors are asked to plan ahead, use the transit for the ‘very busy’ weekend of the Regina exhibition Jeworski says they have had a long-term partnership with REAL and have always talked about opportunities and this partnership has been under discussion for a considerable time. The story goes down the ad “This means for Viterra another opportunity to return to the community,” Jeworski said. “We see this as a focal point for the community, but also supporting our ag and ag trade.” REAL CEO Tim Reid says they are excited to place the Viterra name on the side of the International Trade Center building. “The Viterra International Trade Center will last, not only as something extraordinary today, but also long into the future,” Reid said. “Today’s just naming partnership is built on a legacy we have built together.” Read more: Viterra builds a world-class canola printing plant in Regina VITC is 150,000 square feet of multi-purpose indoor event space, costing $ 37 million to build. Initial funding for the construction was a partnership between the federal and provincial governments, the city of Regina, the Regina Hotels Association and the Canadian Western Agribition. REAL and Viterra have been matches in Regina for over 100 years, Reid said. A partnership like this is perfectly natural as we aim to build our campus and place Regina as a hub for agriculture and innovation in Canada. Jeworski adds that this includes an announcement that Viterra will build a canola printing facility in Regina. Viterra is also the introductory sponsor of the Canada Farm Show which will take place from June 21 to 23, 2022. The name rights agreement is for 10 years. The story goes down the ad















1:51

Mountain dwellers are worried about the planned site for canola printing





Mountain dwellers concerned about planned location of cannula printing facility, May 10, 2021

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8384715/new-name-revealed-for-reginas-international-trade-centre/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos