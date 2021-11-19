International
New 20-year plan for San Antonio International Airport clear set-up
SAN ANTONIO San Antonio International Airport is not moving or expanding, but the San Antonio City Council on Thursday approved a new Strategic Development Plan to increase the capacity of airports within its existing footprint.
The SDP, as officials refer, offers a vision for the airport in 2040 that will accommodate the expected growth areas and increase airport traffic. The plan calls for the unification of airport terminals, including a brand new third terminal; adding more gates; widening the runway to accommodate longer international flights; redirection of vehicle traffic; central passenger control; and more parking.
The council had already discussed the plan at its Nov. 10 meeting and voted unanimously Thursday to approve it.
I’m very excited. So tighten up, put your seats in the right position. San Antonio International has been released for promotion, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said just before the council shore.
The SDP cements a vision for the airport that has been evolving since 2017 when Nirenberg formed the Airport System Development Committee to consider the future of aviation in the city. The committees’ most important task was determining whether the airport should stay where it is, or whether another option – such as a regional airport between San Antonio and Austin – was a better idea.
The committee eventually decided that the development of the airport at its existing location was the best plan and it continued to serve in an advisory capacity when the SDP was established. On behalf of the committee, Chairman John Dickson told members Thursday We need to do this. We have to do this now.
As I said last week, this is when other councils and other community groups fell, Dixon said. They stopped doing it. You go back and read that those strategic development plans are there. They just did not do it.
Although airport traffic has dropped due to the pandemic, the city’s director of airports, Jesus Saenz Jr., expects the airport to return to approximately 10 million passengers next year. The airport expects to reach 15 million passengers a year by 2040, necessitating a larger airport.
It will be an expensive venture. The first phase, which will be completed around 2030, includes a new Terminal C and a new land parking and transportation center estimated to cost between $ 880 million and $ 950 million in today’s dollars.
The entire complex could cost up to $ 2.5 billion in all that Saenz told council members at the Nov. 10 presentation.
However, instead of city or local tax dollars, Saenz said the airport will pay for developments with resources such as: Federal Aviation Administration money, passenger and airline fares, airport vouchers and the new federal infrastructure bill .
He also stressed that the plans will be implemented only as a guarantee of requirements.
When I talk about PAL – levels of planning activity, That depends on how many passengers are passing through the airport, Saenz told council members. As we see growth, we will be prepared, versus today, we have reached capacity and have no infrastructure or other asset to go to add additional gates.
The lack of a detailed funding plan, however, worried District 10 councilor Clayton Perry.
So I know you are a business; you are a venture fund, said Perry. There are no city funds going for this, but nonetheless, they were responsible. We own the airport – the city has it.
Saenz said the airport is already working to realize its vision with steps such as increasing the turnover of passenger checkpoints, offering more new concessions and adding three new gates to existing terminals.
The gate work will bring the total number of airports to 27 gates. By 2040, the SDP predicts the airport will have up to 37 gates.
