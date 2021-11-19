Here are the top 25 destinations to visit in 2022.





The pandemic is not over yet, but travelers hope next year will offer some time. As the end-of-year traditions of Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas mornings approach quickly, travel publications, such as National Geographic, are issuing their recommendations so you can make plans ahead of time. The 2022 Recommendations to be seen this year, based on five categories: nature, adventure, sustainability, culture and history, and family celebrating multiple World Heritage sites to highlight 50 years of work done by the United Nations , according to list. list includes many other destinations that will free your sense of lust: List of the world’s best National Geographics 2022: culture To truly understand a place, it is important to understand its roots through food, art, and people. These cities only help with this: Jingmai Mountain, Yunnan, China.

Tin Pan Alley, London.

Hokkaido, Japan.

Procida, Italy.

Atlanta, Georgia. Stability Whether witnessing a conservation success, exploring a green city or the creativity of the solutions themselves, these places offer tourism without forgetting our planet: Ruhr Valley, Germany.

Yasuni National Park, Ecuador.

d, Poland.

Columbia Gorge National Scenic Area, Oregon / Washington.

Chimanimani National Park, Mozambique. Nature Discover the other wonderful safari, get lost in the dark starry sky or paddle across the ocean view with these choices that help you explore the invisible side of mother nature: Caprivi Strip, Namibia.

North Minnesota.

Lake Baikal, Russia.

Belize Maya Forest Reserve.

Victoria, Australia. Adventure Ready for the next life-changing experience? Here are some options that allow you to swim with sharks, climb high mountains and walk from sea to sea: Seine River Bicycle Trail, France.

Costa Rica.

Nepisiguit Migmaq Trail, New Brunswick, Canada.

Palau.

Arapahoe Basin, Colorado. Family These places offer a comprehensive way to explore cities, whether walking through castles or learning about nomadic life. Your children will not help but have fun: Navigation on the Danube River.

Lycia, Turkey.

Granada, Spain.

Bonaire.

East Coast, Maryland. Where to visit in the United States The list contains destinations within the US If you are interested in being surrounded by thousands of stars, then North Minnesota, known for its dark skies, may be the place for you. Do you have an interest in rock climbing? The Arapahoe Basin in Colorado has granite mountain cliffs that can accommodate all levels of experience. Rock Mountain cliffs climb from 1200 to 13000 feet. Mountain goats often appear and disappear during climbing. Santa Fe, New Mexico, is another North American city with much to offer. The enclave and community of artists were founded in the early 17th century, offering much to explore for couples, families and groups of friends. For wine and food, National Geographic recommends Columbia River Gorge, in Oregon and Washington. Here you will find the largest national scenic area of ​​the nations. The East Gorge Food Trail has a network of farms, historic hotels, wineries and other home experiences. Where to visit with your family and loved ones Children can often become a priority during the holidays. Learn about nomadic life and culture through experiences such as making pomegranate syrup, cooking local pasta, milking goats or participating in olive picking, in Lycia, Turkey, according to National Geographic. Taormina, Italy, offers the best of both worlds with views of Mount Etna as the backdrop of a charming city, according to another list from Ovation Travel Group IN Forbes. Explore lava craters and learn about volcanoes. This is ideal for families looking for a five star stay, according to report. Sophisticated architecture palaces and marble fountain gardens in Granada, Spain, can be fascinating for families. Geometric beauty inside historic buildings is a colorful classroom for exploring age-appropriate mathematical concepts such as shape, symmetry, proportion and measurement, according to National Geographic. list. Are your children interested in the Middle Ages? The Danube River can seem like a journey through a fairytale kingdom as you pass through medieval castles and cities.

