Richmond International Airport prepares for a busy Thanksgiving Day





HENRICO CONY, Va. (WRIC) – Travelers can expect to see larger crowds at the airport this Thanksgiving – after a declining number of passengers last year in the pandemic. The Transportation Safety Administration said they are prepared to handle the millions of passengers flying in and out of airports during the holiday period because they expect the number to increase compared to last year. The travel period for Thanksgiving lasts from this Friday until next Sunday, November 28th. The TSA said about 20 million people will be checked through security checkpoints across the country. Troy Bell, with Richmond International Airport, said he will be busy during the 12-day travel period. They expect over 150,000 passengers. Nora Chester, a RIC traveler, said she was flying to Los Angeles on Thanksgiving night with her niece. What can I bring for Thanksgiving that will not be thrown away by the TSA?

“I decided to travel to see my granddaughter and my new great-grandfather,” she said. “She is one month old, so we came to spend Thanksgiving with them.” Chester granddaughter Loriel Whalley said she was excited to travel Thursday. I was sitting by the window. It was scary because I thought we were going to fall into the water, she said. Although it was the first time she had flown, she said she would fly again. The busiest days during the Thanksgiving travel period are Tuesday and Wednesday before the holiday and the Sunday after it, according to the TSA. The highest travel day in TSA history is the Sunday after Thanksgiving Day 2019, with 2.9 million people checked through checkpoints that day. Bell said they have not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels, but are not far behind. The TSA reminds passengers to wear a mask, be smartly packaged, have proper identification, and be aware when traveling. You are allowed to bring up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer in your handbag. Heavy traffic on the roads and long queues at the airport are expected before Thanksgiving



