On a tour of Africa, Blinken used his stop in Nigeria to put more pressure on SudanExBulletin





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Nigeria, the second stop on his three-nation tour of Africa. He used the occasion at a press conference to send a warning to Sudan’s military rulers.





AILSA CHANG, host: Sudan’s new democracy came to an end last month when the military ousted the country’s civilian prime minister. The State Department has been trying for weeks to persuade the military to restore a civilian-led transitional government. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is using his trip to Africa to put more pressure on Sudan. NPR’s Michele Kelemen is traveling with him. MICHELE KELEMEN, BYLINE: Secretary Blinken is currently in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation and home to a regional West African security organization, so there’s plenty on his plate here. But he took the opportunity at a press conference in Abuja to send a warning to Sudan’s military rulers. (TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION) ANTONY BLINKEN: The United States is deeply concerned about the violence used by the Sudanese military against people involved in peaceful protests. KELEMEN: More than a dozen protesters have been killed as they try to turn their country on the path to democracy. Blinken has urged countries in Africa to use their influence in Sudan to resolve the crisis. This is also true in Ethiopia, where a former Nigerian president is taking the lead diplomatically in an attempt to pull that country off the doorstep. Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama says his country is not shying away from its role on the continent. (TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION) GEOFFREY ONYEAMA: It’s a bit like the US globally. When you are a big country, big economy, big population, of course, many countries will expect a lot from you. KELEMEN: Nigeria also expects a lot from the US these days. Onyeama says he is pleased to see the US involved in the fight against climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, but he says Nigeria really needs to be able to produce vaccines at home. There is also a need for infrastructure investments. On this front, he jokes that Nigeria benefits greatly from competition between the US and China. (TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION) ONYEAMA: But sometimes it’s a good thing for you if people – if you’re an attractive bride, you know, and everyone, you know, is offering you great things, so you get what you can from each of them. KELEMEN: Secretary Blinken says there has to be a race to the top. (TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION) BLINKEN: Our partnership with Nigeria, with many other countries, is not about China or any third party. It is about Africa. KELEMEN: And helping African nations develop in a more sustainable way. Michele Kelemen, NPR News, Abuja, Nigeria. Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use website and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created in a fast time frame up Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor and is manufactured using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.

