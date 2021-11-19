International
A far-right candidate is the main candidate in Chile’s presidential electionExBulletin
Chile holds the first round of the presidential election on Sunday. A far-right candidate is the unexpected favorite.
MARY LUISE KELLY, PRACTICAL:
We now turn to Chile, where Sunday is the presidential election. Voters will decide who should replace the unpopular multimillionaire Sebastian Pinera. As NPR’s Philip Reeves reports, Sunday’s vote is the first round in a race that has taken a sudden tilt towards the far right.
(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)
UNDENTIFIED GROUP: (I speak Spanish).
PHILIP REEVES, BYLINE: Two years ago, millions took to the streets of Chile.
(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)
UNDENTIFIED GROUP: (I speak Spanish).
REEVES: The protests continued for weeks.
DIEGO LEPPEZ: (I speak Spanish).
REEVES: There are problems with the current government, says Diego Leppez, who took part in that uprising. He lost an eye from a rocket fired by the police. Even after that, he continued to protest, believing that this would end social inequality and bury the economic model imposed decades ago by the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. These days, Leppez is not sure if his sacrifice was worth it. He says his life has not improved.
LEPPEZ: (I speak Spanish).
REEVES: He is still suffering psychological trauma from his injury, he says. At age 29, he is struggling to keep his jobs. Now Leppez is watching with alarm as Chile enters the presidential election in which an unexpected favorite is Jose Antonio Cast, a candidate from the far right.
ROBERT FUNK: Jose Antonio Cast belongs to a political family. His brother was a minister during the Pinochet dictatorship.
REEVES: Robert Funk is a political scientist at the University of Chile. He explains that Cast is a 55-year-old lawyer who was once an ordinary congressman. In 2018, he formed his own party and changed the ground.
FUNK: Cast has moved from a more traditional type of Chilean law to what you might want to call something like a populist, nationalist right, which is the kind of law we’ve seen appearing in other countries like Brazil and States, countries in Europe.
REEVES: When Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro was elected, Cast wasted no time in visiting, Funk says. As for Donald Trump, Cast has a less harsh style than him, but he shares some of Trump’s views.
FUNK: One of his proposals is to build a ditch or a ditch on the northern border to prevent migrants from slipping. So we can – you know, you can imagine where that idea comes from.
REEVES: It’s the last televised presidential debate. Seven candidates are running. All eyes are on Cast. A moderator challenges Cast over complaints he has made about what he calls Chile’s gay lobby. “Isn’t it discriminatory,” she says.
(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)
UNDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaks Spanish).
JOSE ANTONIO CAST: (I speak Spanish).
REEVES: “Why,” says Cast.
(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)
UNDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaks Spanish).
CAST: (I speak Spanish).
REEVES: “There’s a gay lobby,” he says. The other favorite in the race weighs. Gabriel Boric is a former student leader who is only 35 years old. He leads a left-wing coalition allied with the Communist Party.
(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)
GABRIEL BORIC: (I speak Spanish).
REEVES: Boric cites passages from Cast’s program to ban same-sex marriage, crack down on left-wing activists and remove Chile’s ministry for women. The rise of the Cast is a departure from 2019, when the Chileans seemed to be leaning to the left. They demanded that the government provide good health care and pensions and later elected a popular assembly to rewrite the Pinochet-era constitution. However, the picture was always more complicated than that, says political analyst Lisa Zanotti.
LISA ZANOTTI: I would not say that the ideology of the people who took to the streets was necessarily leftist. So I think it was a kind of protest of the people against the elite.
REEVES: The success of Cast is still far from certain. Surveys in Chile are often inaccurate and analysts think he may have difficulty in the second round. Diego Leppez, the protester who lost an eye, hopes they are right.
LEPPEZ: (I speak Spanish).
REEVES: He says he would rather leave Chile than be led by President Cast. Philip Reeves, NPR News.
Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use website and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.
NPR transcripts are created in a fast time frame up Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor and is manufactured using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/11/18/1056987359/a-far-right-candidate-is-the-frontrunner-in-chiles-presidential-election
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]