A far-right candidate is the main candidate in Chile’s presidential electionExBulletin

Chile holds the first round of the presidential election on Sunday. A far-right candidate is the unexpected favorite.

MARY LUISE KELLY, PRACTICAL:

We now turn to Chile, where Sunday is the presidential election. Voters will decide who should replace the unpopular multimillionaire Sebastian Pinera. As NPR’s Philip Reeves reports, Sunday’s vote is the first round in a race that has taken a sudden tilt towards the far right.

(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)

UNDENTIFIED GROUP: (I speak Spanish).

PHILIP REEVES, BYLINE: Two years ago, millions took to the streets of Chile.

(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)

UNDENTIFIED GROUP: (I speak Spanish).

REEVES: The protests continued for weeks.

DIEGO LEPPEZ: (I speak Spanish).

REEVES: There are problems with the current government, says Diego Leppez, who took part in that uprising. He lost an eye from a rocket fired by the police. Even after that, he continued to protest, believing that this would end social inequality and bury the economic model imposed decades ago by the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. These days, Leppez is not sure if his sacrifice was worth it. He says his life has not improved.

LEPPEZ: (I speak Spanish).

REEVES: He is still suffering psychological trauma from his injury, he says. At age 29, he is struggling to keep his jobs. Now Leppez is watching with alarm as Chile enters the presidential election in which an unexpected favorite is Jose Antonio Cast, a candidate from the far right.

ROBERT FUNK: Jose Antonio Cast belongs to a political family. His brother was a minister during the Pinochet dictatorship.

REEVES: Robert Funk is a political scientist at the University of Chile. He explains that Cast is a 55-year-old lawyer who was once an ordinary congressman. In 2018, he formed his own party and changed the ground.

FUNK: Cast has moved from a more traditional type of Chilean law to what you might want to call something like a populist, nationalist right, which is the kind of law we’ve seen appearing in other countries like Brazil and States, countries in Europe.

REEVES: When Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro was elected, Cast wasted no time in visiting, Funk says. As for Donald Trump, Cast has a less harsh style than him, but he shares some of Trump’s views.

FUNK: One of his proposals is to build a ditch or a ditch on the northern border to prevent migrants from slipping. So we can – you know, you can imagine where that idea comes from.

REEVES: It’s the last televised presidential debate. Seven candidates are running. All eyes are on Cast. A moderator challenges Cast over complaints he has made about what he calls Chile’s gay lobby. “Isn’t it discriminatory,” she says.

(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)

UNDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaks Spanish).

JOSE ANTONIO CAST: (I speak Spanish).

REEVES: “Why,” says Cast.

(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)

UNDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaks Spanish).

CAST: (I speak Spanish).

REEVES: “There’s a gay lobby,” he says. The other favorite in the race weighs. Gabriel Boric is a former student leader who is only 35 years old. He leads a left-wing coalition allied with the Communist Party.

(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)

GABRIEL BORIC: (I speak Spanish).

REEVES: Boric cites passages from Cast’s program to ban same-sex marriage, crack down on left-wing activists and remove Chile’s ministry for women. The rise of the Cast is a departure from 2019, when the Chileans seemed to be leaning to the left. They demanded that the government provide good health care and pensions and later elected a popular assembly to rewrite the Pinochet-era constitution. However, the picture was always more complicated than that, says political analyst Lisa Zanotti.

LISA ZANOTTI: I would not say that the ideology of the people who took to the streets was necessarily leftist. So I think it was a kind of protest of the people against the elite.

REEVES: The success of Cast is still far from certain. Surveys in Chile are often inaccurate and analysts think he may have difficulty in the second round. Diego Leppez, the protester who lost an eye, hopes they are right.

LEPPEZ: (I speak Spanish).

REEVES: He says he would rather leave Chile than be led by President Cast. Philip Reeves, NPR News.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use website and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created in a fast time frame up Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor and is manufactured using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.