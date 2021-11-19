British Columbia launches disaster relief efforts for floods and landslides





The Disaster Financial Assistance Program is now available to qualified British Colombians in the southwestern, central and southeastern areas of the province and Vancouver Island. Financial assistance is for those affected by floods and landslides from 14 to 16 November 2021. APPLICATION can be accessed online on the government website. The province declared a state of emergency on Wednesday to provide additional resources for ongoing reconstruction efforts. This assistance includes all indigenous communities, constituencies and municipalities within the geographical boundaries of these areas.















Floods before Christ: Canadian Army to help recovery

Support is acceptable to all homeowners, tenants, business owners, local governments, indigenous communities, farmers, and charities who were unable to obtain insurance to cover disaster-related losses. The story goes down the ad “Under the regulation, DFA is unable to offset losses for which insurance was reasonably available and readily available,” the province said in a statement.















Floods BC: Volunteers gather at Abbotsford sandbag pumping station





Applications for assistance must be submitted to BC Emergency Management by 12 February 2022. Financial assistance is provided for each claim received in the amount of 80 percent of the amount of total eligible damages in excess of $ 1,000, up to a maximum claim of $ 300,000. To qualify, a homeowner or tenant must show that the home is their primary residence. Seasonal or recreational properties and recreational items are not eligible for assistance. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

