Arrest of RCMP 14, main clean road in action against Wet’suwet’en pipeline resistance

RCMP says it has arrested 14 people and cleared a forest service road in northern British Columbia, which was barricaded by a crushed van and another vehicle set on fire by members of Wet’suwet’en and Haudenosaunee who opposed the construction of a multi-billion dollar natural facility. gas pipeline.

The remote tree route starts west of Houston, 1,000 miles northwest of Vancouver and is an old battlefield.

Thursday’s move by the RCMP marks the third time it has launched operations on this road against barricades erected by supporters of Wet’suwet’en heritage chiefs. They say the Coastal GasLink (CGL) pipeline has no consent to cross Wet’suwet’en territory. RCMP raided here in 2019 and 2020.

A resistance camp called Coyote Camp still remains, occupying a site planned to be used by CGLcrews to drill the pipeline down to Wedzin Kawriver.

The RCMP said in a statement that 14 individuals were arrested for violating an order in force since 2019 by preventing any obstruction on the road. They are being held overnight and are scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning, the statement said.

No names were published.

Members of Wet’suwet’en and Haudenesaunee stand along Morice Forest Service Road north of 5 last weekend as they prepare for their latest attempt to block the construction of a multibillion-dollar natural gas pipeline. (Yintah Film LTD)

The camp remains to protect the river

The RCMP statement characterizes the operation as a rescue effort for 500 workers at two CGL camps.

The CGL and RCMP said the barricades cut off the only ground supply route for labor camps that were forced to ration water.

“It was no longer possible to delay our efforts to rescue the workers,” Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs said in a statement.

“As such, our enforcement operation had to continue immediately.”

The pipeline resistance made its move to block the road last weekend, demanding that the CGL leave the territory and release a crushed van through the entrance of a main bridge.

The RCMP statement said a bulldozer was buried in a trench on the other side of the bridge. Two disabled excavators and a flaming vehicle were also removed from the road, the statement said.

Molly Wickham, also known as Slaydo, a member of the Gidmeten clan, stands in a mining-occupied land. (Yintah Film LTD)

MollyWickham, also known as Sleydo ‘, a member of the Gidmet’en clan, told CBC News in a telephone interview that police arrested 15 people, including two Wet’suwet’en elders, three legal observers and a journalist.

Wickham also said the RCMP brought a dog team into the raid.

The RCMP statement said police met two elderly people with medical concerns about heart disease and they were treated on the spot and transported abroad as a precaution. The statement said police had a dog unit on site.

Wickham told CBC Newsthat Coyote Camp, which is in the occupied area of ​​the training cushion, still stands and the remaining group plans to stay and protect the river from drilling work.

“Drilling underwater would be catastrophic for our drinking water. We currently drink immediately from the river,” Wickham said. “River protection is critical to our livelihood.”

She said the waters are also breeding grounds for salmon.

“It’s a challenging vulnerable position considering how much RCMP has,” Wickham said.

“They came with the intention and ability to kill people and seriously harm people. There is a great level of danger and not knowing what will happen … It will be interesting to see how the rest of us react. “Canada’s against this kind of invasion, once again.”

“These attitudes must be made”

Current events were set in motion in September when the hereditary chief of Gidimt’en Dini ze ‘Woos led an occupation of the CGL training area. A cabin, tents and fortifications were set up on site and the red flags of the Mohawk warriors hung from the heavy machinery part.

“They did not consult with us. They said they would do drilling under this river,” Woos said, according to a video from a ceremony at the venue given to CBC News.

“That will not happen.”

A crushed van is parked at the entrance to a key bridge on Morice Forest Service Road. (Yintah Film LTD)

The CGL said in a statement at 3:15 p.m. PT on Thursday that the RCMP had cleared the main forest road from the barricades.

One of those arrested was Skyler Williams, of the Six Nations, according to Wickham.

Williams, who had been in Wet’suwet’en for about two weeks, is a spokesman for the 1492 Land Back Lane movement, which faced an Ontario provincial police raid and forced the cancellation of a residential building in Caledonia, Ont., this year .

“They can do nothing that these courts and police with restraining orders can do to prevent, to slow down the amount of force behind our people when it comes to connecting to these lands, these waters and of course to each other. Williams told CBC. The news, early Wednesday, before his arrest ..

The RCMP flew with an unknown number of officers to nearby Smithers on a charter Wednesday. Early Thursday morning, police set off on the road accompanied by heavy machinery to clear the road, clear the camps and an occupied training pad area.

“We are open for dialogue”

In a video statement released Wednesday, Gidimt’en’s Heritage Chief, Dini ze ‘Woos, called for a meeting of heritage chiefs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and BC Prime Minister John Horgan.

“We are open to dialogue,” Woos said.

Gidimt’en Dini ze ‘Woos, Heritage chief, says the traditional leadership wants a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister John Horgan. (Yintah Film LTD)

The Wet’suwet’en lines this time were reinforced by several Haudenosaunee members from the Six Nations territory, which is located near Hamilton, and Akwesasne, which lies on the Canada-US border about 120 miles west of Montreal.

The $ 6 billion, 670-kilometer Coast GasLink pipeline, which is owned by TC Energy, is a key part of a $ 40 billion liquefied natural gas export terminal project, which is said to be the sector’s largest investment. private in Canadian history.

The pipeline will feed natural gas from the Dawson Creek area, BC, to a liquefied natural gas terminal in Kitimat, along the BC coast in Haisla Nation territory for export through the Douglas Canal to Asian markets.

The terminal is a joint venture called LNG Canada which includes Royal Dutch Shell, Mitsubishi Corp., Petronas, PetroChina Co. and Korean Gas Corp.

Coastal GasLink has signed agreements with 20 councils of selected First Nation groups along the pipeline route, including from Wet’suwet’en territory.

The gang council condemns the resistance of the pipeline

One of those gang councils, from Wet’suwet’en First Nation, issued a statement Wednesday condemning the ongoing pipeline resistance.

The statement said Wet’suwet’en communities were mourning the death of a number of COVID-19 seniors. He said community members are also facing the consequences of devastation caused by landslides and floods in large parts of the interior and southern parts of the province.

“The actions of some members of the Gidimt’en Clan who claim to expel Coastal GasLink and RCMP from the Morice River sources (Wedzin Kwa in our language) do not represent the collective views of the clan or most of the Wet ‘suwet; en people,” it said. statement by Chief Maureen Luggi and Councilors Karen Ogen and Heather Nooski.

“Even though we are also members of the Gidimt’en Clan, the protesters have never consulted with us about their actions and can not claim to represent us or any member of the First Nation.”

However, Wet’suwet’en heirs say those gang councils are only responsible for the territory within their individual reserves, because their authority comes only from the Indian Act.

Hereditary chiefs who are the leaders of the country’s governing system in the country before the imposition of the Indian Act claim authority over 22,000 square kilometers of the country’s traditional territory, an area recognized as untouched by the Supreme Court of Canada in a 1997 ruling.

The 2019 and 2020 operations and ongoing operations until March 2021 have cost the BC government about $ 20 million, according to the data.

The RCMP spent about $ 13 million in 2019 and 2020, according to data obtained by CBC News under the Access to Information Act.

RCMP uses helicopter, drone

Since then, the Mounties have spent an additional $ 5.8 million through March 2021, according to data obtained for the first time by online news organization Tyee.

RCMP body camera video, helicopter footage and footage from the first 2019 raid taken by CBC News reveal the extent, scale and intensity of operations against Wet’suwet’en fortified positions along the forest road.

RCMP helicopter footage shows the 2019 raid on Wet’suwet’en barricades. (CBC News)

In 2019, the RCMP deployed about 51 members, including an Emergency Response Team (ERT) unit, 20 vehicles, a helicopter and a drone, according to police records.

The use of “deadly oversight” during the operation is mentioned twice in the notes and reports obtained by CBC News.

The RCMP has said that the use of deadly surveillance, or “sniper observers” who are part of ERT units, are used as observers, “while other police officers are engaged in other attention-grabbing tasks”. The RCMP has said it has no plans to use snipers to shoot anyone.

The records also show that RCMP has dog and pepper spray in its arsenal for potential use, both of which were considered during the 2019 raid.

RCMP helicopter footage shows the width of the terrain, framed by heavy bushes, that police must provide. The helicopter circled several kilometers of road, capturing images of demonstrators cutting down trees to obstruct travel and lighting fires along the forest road.

The 2020 raid sparked waves of protests across the country, including the territory of Tyendinaga Mohawk, where community members blocked a major rail link between Montreal and Toronto for several weeks.

The federal and BC governments then agreed to enter into discussions with the successor chiefs on unresolved issues over title and rights in their territory. But these talks have not yet reached any solid solution.

This time, Molly Wickham said the opposition will not retreat on the ground.

“Our ancestors have died for hundreds of years since contact, and thousands of years ago, to protect our land,” she said.

“And that’s a responsibility from our ancestors that we carry with us.”