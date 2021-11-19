Following the failure of Glasgow, the G20 must convene to address the climate crisis

Alok Sharma, sitting in the center, President of the COP26 Summit attends a plenary session at the UN Climate Summit COP26, Glasgow, Scotland, on 13 November. Going overtime, negotiators at the UN climate talks in Glasgow are still trying to find common ground based on the gradual removal of coal, when nations need to update their emission reduction promises and, in particular, money . (Alberto Pezzali / Associated Press)

Despite 30 years of United Nations climate change conferences, global greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise and the climate crisis continues to worsen. While there has been progress at the Glasgow climate summit on methane cutting, deforestation slowing, clean technology financing and reducing coal use, much more ambitious measures are urgently needed if we are to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

The Glasgow Summit failed to meet this milestone, for three main reasons.

First, collective commitments to reduce emissions of all nations remain insufficient, as they were in the 2015 Paris Agreement. For a chance to save a habitable planet, global emissions need to be reduced by 50% by 2030. And we can not just trade emissions loans or buy compensation, as fossil fuel interest rates suggest we need a 50% reduction in cURRENT emissions. However, the collective commitments of nations remain far from this goal. Current commitments, including those in Glasgow, put the world on track for an apocalyptic temperature rise of 2.5 degrees Celsius, well beyond the agreed limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius. Keeping the heat at 1.5C is no longer possible. However, every carbon atom we hold outside the atmosphere now will make the future a little more habitable. A + 2C target is still achievable.

Second, climate agreements, including those in Glasgow, lack legal force or enforcement mechanism. These agreements are essentially just promises, with no consequences for non-compliance. International agreements are often broken here. Governments make promises but then do not pass them into national law when they return home. A 2014 global agreement to reduce deforestation by 50% thus failed. Already in Glasgow, the Indonesian government first agreed to end deforestation by 2030, but after pressure from its government, withdrew that commitment just two days later.

For emission reduction agreements to work, they must be sufficient and legally binding. The international community must impose consequences, sanctions and penalties for failing to make or implement sufficient commitments. This is one of the reasons why the 1987 Montreal Protocol on the Protection of Ozone was the most successful environmental agreement in history and is legally binding and has consequences for non-compliance.

A similar regime of sanctions and penalties should be established for climate commitments. It is unacceptable for China, India, Russia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and other rebel countries to continue to ignore the need to reduce emissions by 50% by 2030. A commitment to reach net zero by 2060 or 2070 is clearly insufficient and the international community must impose consequences for such reckless disregard for the planet and all its inhabitants. As a start, the world should boycott the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics (February 2022), unless Beijing commits to a legally binding and binding timeline to gradually eliminate excessive coal use.

Finally, there is a continuing failure of wealthy nations to carry out the necessary funding, both domestically and abroad, to reduce emissions. A decade ago, the rich countries of the world agreed on a $ 100 billion a year Green Climate Fund to support climate adaptation and the energy transition needs of developing countries. But less than 1% of this is actually funded. Moreover, the world’s most polluting governments have not invested enough in their transition to a low-carbon economy. The clean energy spending proposed in President Bidens Build Back Better bill would be a historic step for the US (assuming it survives the Republican opposition), yet even that does not address our obligation to provide our share of international climate assistance.

The minimum global investment needed this decade to save the future of our home planet, a Living Planet Emergency Fund is $ 4 trillion a year (roughly 5% of world GDP). That’s $ 2 trillion in the country in the 20 richest countries and $ 2 trillion to fund the energy transition needs and adaptation of 175 other nations. By comparison, the US alone spent more than $ 8 trillion in just two years in response to COVID. The threat of climate change is much more significant. Either we fully fund the low carbon energy transition now, or we will miss every chance for an habitable world. This is now entirely the responsibility of Group 20.

The group of 20 is composed of the richest nations on Earth: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, South Korea , Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union. Together, these nations make up 60% of the world’s population, 80% of world GDP, and are responsible for 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions. In fact, over half of total global emissions come from just five G20 members: China, the US, the EU, India and Russia. The G20 nations are largely responsible for the climate crisis and have a moral obligation and financial and technological capacity to resolve it.

A direct source of climate financing in the G20 is the transfer of all fossil fuel subsidies currently paid by these governments to subsidize low-carbon energy and set a Global Minimum Carbon Tax. While last month the G20 summit in Rome agreed on a global minimum tax of 15% of corporations, it completely ignored the most important carbon tax.

The Glasgow Summit failed. But failure is no longer an option for that, and governments just can’t go home and say, well, we tried. Since the G20 is primarily responsible for the climate crisis and has the sole ability to resolve it, the G20 now needs to convene in an urgent session in early 2022, focusing exclusively on resolving the climate crisis once and for all.

In this urgent climate session, G20 governments must approve a legally binding agreement for all members to reduce emissions by 50% by 2030; the establishment of an $ 4 trillion-a-year Emergency Fund, funded by a carbon tax, and the redistribution of subsidies to each country; and establish an enforcement mechanism and penalties for non-compliance by G20 states. Fossil fuel lobbyists, who dominated the Glasgow summit, should be excluded from this urgent G20 climate session.

If the G20 resolves three issues on sufficient commitments to reduce emissions, enforcement mechanisms for non-compliance and sufficient funding, it is still possible to keep warming below 2C, saving the future of humanity and our living planet.

Rick Steiner is the founder of Oasis Earth in Anchorage; he was a professor of marine conservation at the University of Alaska from 1980-2010. He has worked with the UN, governments and NGOs on environmental issues.

