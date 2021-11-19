Ugandan police kill five men after suicide attacks, including Muslim cleric | Uganda





Ugandan authorities have killed at least five people, including a Muslim cleric, accused of links to the extremist group responsible for Tuesday’s suicide attacks in the capital. Four men were killed in a shootout in a border town near the western border with Congo as they tried to cross back into Uganda, police said on Thursday. A fifth man, a cleric named Muhammad Kirevu, was killed in a violent confrontation when security forces raided his home outside Kampala, police spokesman Fred Enanga said. A second cleric, Suleiman Nsubuga, is the target of a human hunt, he said, accusing the two clerics of radicalizing Muslim youth and encouraging them to join underground cells to carry out violent attacks. Police raids come after Tuesday’s blasts, in which at least four civilians were killed when suicide bombers detonated their explosives at two locations in Kampala. One attack took place near the parliament building and the second near a frequented police station. The attacks caused chaos and confusion in the city as well as concerns from the international community. A total of 21 suspects with suspected links to the perpetrators are in custody, Enanga said. Islamic State claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s bombings, saying they were carried out by Ugandans. Authorities blamed the attacks on the Allied Democratic Forces, or ADF, an extremist group that has been allied with IS since 2019. President Yoweri Museveni identified the suspected suicide bombers in a statement in which he warned that security forces were coming for the suspected ADF members. While Ugandan authorities are under pressure to show they are in control of the situation, the killings of the suspects raise fears of a coup in which innocent people will become victims. Despite the horror of bombings, it remains essential to ensure that no terrorist attack translates into an empty check to violate human rights under a pretext of fighting terrorism, said Maria Burnett, a human rights lawyer at the Center for Studies Strategic and International. Across East Africa, terrorism has sometimes been a pretext to capture political opponents, civic actors and even refugees seeking protection, she said. Such actions risk radicalizing people in support of non-state actors and give them actors an easy means of propaganda. Human Rights Watch has previously documented cases in which Ugandan security allegedly tortured ADF suspects and held them without trial for long periods. The ADF has for years opposed the long rule of Museveni, a U.S. security ally who was the first African leader to deploy peacekeepers in Somalia to protect the federal government from the extremist group al-Shabaab. In retaliation for the deployment of troops from Uganda to Somalia, that group carried out attacks in 2010 that killed at least 70 people who had gathered in public places in Kampala to watch the FIFA World Cup final. But the ADF, with its local roots, has become a more pressing challenge for Museveni, 77, who has ruled Uganda for 35 years and was re-elected for a five-year term in January. The group was formed in the early 1990s by some Ugandan Muslims who said they had been sidelined by Musevenis’s policies. At the time, the rebel group staged deadly attacks in Ugandan villages as well as in the capital, including a 1998 attack in which 80 students were massacred in a town near the border with Congo. A military attack from Uganda later forced the rebels into eastern Congo, where many rebel groups are able to roam free because the central government has limited control there.

