US announces sex trafficking charges against Duterte’s ally





International Evangelical Pastor Apollo Quiboloy (second R) walks with presidential candidates attending his 60th birthday celebration in Davao City, Southern Philippines, April 25, 2010. REUTERS / Romeo Ranoco Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

November 18 (Reuters) – U.S. prosecutors announced on Thursday allegations of sex trafficking alleging that girls and young women were forced to have sex with the founder of a Philippine-based church who is a friend and adviser to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte . A 74-page indictment accuses Apollo Carreon Quiboloy, the founder of a church called the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, The Name Above Every Name (KOJC), and other church officials, including two U.S.-based church administrators, of running a sex trafficking operation that threatened 12-year-old victims with “life sentences” and physical abuse. Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles said the new indictment extended to charges made last year against three city-based church administrators. He accuses nine defendants of participating in a scheme in which church members were brought to the United States using fraudulently obtained visas and forced to seek donations for a fake child charity. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Prosecutors said the donations were used to pay for the “luxury lifestyles” of church leaders. The latest indictment adds Quiboloy and five other young defendants to an existing indictment filed in 2020. Prosecutors said U.S. authorities arrested three of the new defendants on Thursday, but three others, including Quiboloy, are believed to have been in Philippines. The young defendants’ lawyers could not be identified immediately and the Philippine embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The indictment alleges that Quiboloy and two other defendants recruited women ages 12 to 25 as personal assistants, or “pastors.” He said they were asked to prepare Quiboloys meals, clean his apartments, give him massages and have sex with him during what they called “night duty”. Quiboloy, a self-proclaimed “Owner of the Universe” and “Named Son of God,” has been a longtime friend and spiritual counselor of Duterte. The influential evangelist is followed by millions of Filipinos. In September, Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao, a candidate for next year’s presidential election who has often clashed with Duterte, sued Quiboloy for defamation after he accused multiple world champion of embezzling funds destined for a sports complex. Church leaders have a lot of influence in the Philippine elections. Duterte prevents the Constitution from running for a second term as president. He has reacted negatively in the past to attacks on allies and last year vowed to end a key military pact with the United States after a Philippine senator who was an ally was denied a U.S. visa. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Mark Hosenball and David Brunnstrom; Edited by Dan Grebler Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/us-announces-sex-trafficking-charges-against-duterte-ally-2021-11-18/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos