International Conference in Rome: “Dante and the great eschatological questions” | News | Center for Italian Studies





As part of the celebrations for the 700th anniversary of Dante Alighieris’s death, the Pontifical Council for Culture, in collaboration with Universi degli Studi Roma Tre, the Dante Pontifical Commission, the Foundation for Cultural and Artistic Heritage and Church Activities and the Giancarlo Pallavicini Foundation, has organized an international conference entitled Dante and the Great Eschatological Questions. Among the many events and initiatives commemorating the Italian poet, the conference is distinguished by an approach to Dante that allows us to understand his poetry in relation to the theological, philosophical, poetic and historical context in which it was born. The conference will be attended by scholars from around the world and known to the scientific community for the excellence of their research in various fields of knowledge, including theological and biblical studies, linguistics and philology, philosophy and art history. Thus it will be possible to capture the depth of’s poetry Comedy, which for Dante is never reducible to literary fiction, but which in fact feeds on a powerful tension in an attempt to communicate, through the beauty and expressive power of poetic language, the truths of faith and thought that are typical of the era in which Dante lived and which he surprisingly and personally appropriated. The conference will be divided into three sessions, aimed at illuminating three main themes present in the secular tradition in which Dante was formed: the divinely inspired vision, the resurrection of souls and bodies at the end of time, and angelology. Each of these themes has its basis in the Bible and comes to Dante through the mediation of works of biblical exegesis and philosophical and theological reflections matured in the silence of monastic monasteries, the scholastic tradition, and within mental orders. Research into these themes and the works that Dante was familiar with will allow access to Dante’s poetry thanks to a unique perspective that is often overlooked in the studies of Comedy. In this way, the Pontifical Council for Culture aims to honor the memory of Dante, who in the eyes of his contemporaries presented himself as the poet of a vision and who for us today is a living witness and guardian of the glorious roots of our lives. civilization. During the conference there will also be recitation of some passages from Comedy of the Libero Theater of Rebibbia. The conference will be held in Rome, on November 25 and 26, 2021, at Universit degli Studi Roma Tre. The conference program and broadcast details are available here.

