Modi will repeal farm laws in India after the protests





India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi of NEW DELHI announced on Friday that his government will repeal controversial farm laws aimed at repairing the country’s agricultural sector, in a surprise release to year-old protests by angry farmers . We have decided to repeal all three laws on farms and we will start the procedure in the Assembly session that starts this month, Mr. Modi said in a televised speech. I urge protesting farmers to return home to their families and let’s start all over again. Protest leaders hailed Mr. Modis’ turn with cautious optimism, with plans to meet in New Delhi to discuss next steps. Many of the protesters come from the Sikh minority community of India and Mr. Modi scheduled his announcement for Guru Nanak Jayanti, a holiday celebrated by Sikhs around the world.

Ramandeep Singh Mann, a farmer leader and activist, said he was in ecstasy after hearing the news. If only you had conquered Mount Everest! he said. What remains unclear, Mr. Mann said, is whether the government will agree with farmers on another key requirement: a separate law guaranteeing a minimum price for crops. For now, he said, farmers will continue their siege outside the borders of New Delhi until Parliament formally repeals the three laws. Until that day we will be there, he said. The government of Mr. Modis had stood firm behind market-friendly laws it passed last year, although farmers refused any compromise to repeal them. Protesters stayed in their tents during the harsh winter of recent years, the summer heat and a deadly Covid-19 wave that wreaked havoc in New Delhi. Mr Modis’s government had argued that the new laws would bring private investment into a sector on which more than 60 per cent of India’s population still depend on their livelihood, but has lagged behind in its contribution to the economy. India.

But farmers, already struggling under heavy debt burdens and bankruptcies, feared reduced government regulations would leave them at the mercy of corporate giants. The repeal of the laws comes as Mr Modis Bharatiya Janata Party revives its campaign in the upcoming elections in the northern Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand, where many of the protesting farmers live. After more than a dozen rounds of failed negotiations, farmers changed tactics this fall, overshadowing senior officials in Mr’s government. Modis as they traveled and camped across northern India, making sure their grievances would be difficult to ignore. During one such confrontation in October, a BJP convoy clashed with a group of protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh, killing four protesters along with four other people, including a local journalist. The son of one of Mr. Modis’ ministers is among those under investigation for murder in this episode. Jagdeep Singh, whose father, Nakshatra Singh, 54, was among those killed, said the decision to repeal the laws served as a tribute to those who had died in the harsh conditions of a year of protests, whether from exposure to temperatures extreme, heart attacks, Covid or more. According to a farm manager, about 750 protesters have died. (The government says there is no data on this.) This is a victory for all those farmers who gave their lives to save hundreds of thousands of this country’s poor farmers from corporate greed, Mr. Singh said. They should be smiling from wherever they are. Karan Deep Singh and Sameer Yasir contributed to the report.

