Development permit granted for Calgary arena project after long debate – Calgary

After hours of debate until late Thursday evening, the Calgary Planning Commission gave the green light to begin construction of the new event center.

The commission voted unanimously in favor of granting a development permit for the $ 608 million project in Victoria Park.

After considering the development permit application for the event center, the city administration recommended that the commission allow the work to move forward in a new arena to play Calgary Flames.

“The proposed development is in line with the goals and applicable policies of the Municipal Development Plan and the Belt Area Rehabilitation Plan,” the city report said.

Read more: Calgary event center layouts show square, “ribbon” design.

But there are more than 70 conditions that must be met before the development permit can be granted to the architecture and planning firm Dialog and its project partner, HOK.

The story goes down the ad

Exterior design elements, installation locations for solar panels, pedestrian lighting and indigenous elements were among the planning conditions. Others included engineering, transportation, and landscaping concerns.

Another condition, added late Thursday by the commission, requires developers to add the necessary infrastructure such as lighting, power connections and drainage to allow a range of outdoor events to take place in the area.

“If this were just an arena, you could have left this in Foothills Industrial Park with cheaper land costs than it is,” said Neighborhood 7 city councilor Terry Wong.

“This is not an arena. This is an event center – a community gathering place… This will be a building that has 365 days (per year) of activation. “Whether it’s inside or outside the building, people will want to be there.”

















2:20

Calgary Event Center: City and CSEC each cover $ 12.5 million in cost overruns, CMLC out





Previous video



The next video





The story goes down the ad

The planning committee also reviewed written letters from the local community and business improvement areas regarding the design and public space.

City planners said that due to space and budget constraints, they wanted the building and surrounding spaces to become as public as possible.

“These types of facilities usually require a lot of space in the back of the house,” said David Down, the city’s chief urban planner.

“So we strongly pushed them to activate the front of the road as much as possible to meet the requirements of the Rivers District Master Plan for creating a very animated and active road front, especially along Route 4 – the festival road – and opening it as much as possible. . ”

Read more: City council approves changes to Calgary Events Center agreement, project to move forward in 2022

The building is expected to accommodate 18,377 hockey spectators and up to 20,203 people for concerts and other performances.

The arena will be carbon neutral by 2035 and will achieve LEED Silver or better performance. It should also have solar on the roof to cover 6.5 percent of its electricity needs, a stormwater irrigation system, parking stalls for electric vehicles and to prioritize car-free access.

Lime and metal panels will be used on the outside of the building, which will also include a large projector screen that will be wrapped around the building.

The story goes down the ad

Although a system designer has not yet been selected, the project team said it would have the ability to project videos and not just still images.

The building renderings included in the application package show a square in the southwest corner of the building and a park on the southeast side, with space for commercial businesses and restaurants along the north and west sides of the arena.

According to the city, the vision for the event center is for it to become a catalyst for the development of the proposed Cultural, Entertainment and Education district.

While there is support for the project, there are some impetus to development from some community groups who are concerned that the plan to attract people to the area is not being met in its current design.

Both the Belt Neighborhood Association and the Victoria Park Business Improvement Zone write letters encouraging more “public activism” for people in the area when there is no hockey game or concert inside the building.

“The promising activation of the cultural and entertainment district, which is supposed to be an anchor, is truly overwhelming and unconvincing,” said Beltline Neighborhood Association president Peter Oliver.

Oliver said his group has proposed a food market with local vendors and other initiatives to help attract people to the neighborhood throughout the year.

The story goes down the ad

Read more: Calgary Event Center: City and CSEC each cover $ 12.5 million in cost overruns, CMLC out

The project team told the commission that the building operator, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp., wants to hold more than 170 events inside and outside the building throughout the year – and not just hockey games.

“You have to be able to get down there, not spend any money or tread on the building and still have a really high quality experience,” David Low told Victoria Park BIA. “This is the main (goal) for the amount of public money we think should be present.”

Low added that he believes that if the project is “done properly”, then it would help create one of the best entertainment areas in North America.

“And I say this with a straight face,” he said.

Representatives with Dialog told the commission that the connection to the front area of ​​the road is included in the design with the exterior spaces incorporated into future restaurant and business locations.

As for the appearance of the building, the architecture team said it was tasked to design a building that fits the neighborhood and the buildings that will eventually be built around it.

“We very deliberately, from the beginning, chose not to design an object building and create a context building,” said Dialog senior architect Doug Cinnamon.

The story goes down the ad

“Every path is different in character.”

The construction of the event center is set to begin in early 2022, with the aim of opening its doors in 2024.

The project is still subject to appeal.

The development permit application to replace Saddledome came after a revised deal was agreed in July between the city of Calgary and CSEC that would limit the city’s contribution to the arena to $ 287.5 million, with Flames taking over any overruns. potential cost.

The revised agreement also made Calgary Municipal Land Corp. be removed as project manager to allow CSEC to hire another firm.