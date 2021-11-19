Srinagar house boats, a sinking piece of Indian heritage

Srinagar, India (CNN) The lonely Shikara (Kashmir gondola) leads us quietly across the calm surface of Srinagar Lake Nigeen to the far shore, where a large number of wooden boats are lying in a row.

We lie on colorful backrests under a cloth tent, while behind us a boatman deftly guides us forward with steady blows from his heart-shaped drive.

For a moment, the sunset over the magnificent Zabarwan Range shines a welcoming glow in the row of house boats before they disappear again at dusk.

It is easy to understand why this earth was once called “Paradise on Earth” by the great emperor Mughal Jahangir.

But due to a combination of factors, including the lack of artisans capable of continuing the tradition of home boats, there are signs that this unique piece of Kashmir Indian heritage may be extinguished.

A shikara descends a passenger in a boat anchored on Srinagar Lake Nigeen. Courtesy Ranjan Pal

A glorious past

Srinagar is the largest city in Indian Kashmir and is famous for its extensive network of rivers and lakes.

The origins of town house boats go back to the days of the British Raj – a classic story of necessity that is the mother of invention.

The British liked to travel to Kashmir in the summer months to escape the heat and dust of the Indian highlands, but the local Hindu maharaja denied them permission to own land.

At the same time, they enjoyed the Kashmir valley lap through the area’s waterways. The idea of ​​a “floating camp” was born.

The Kashmir enterprise and ingenuity took care of the rest and, starting in the 1850s, the dunga and bahach (open-ended cargo ships) of the area were converted into elaborate houseboats to meet the needs of British visitors.

When houseboats first appeared on the Kashmir waterways, they were much smaller (about 40 feet long) and were thrown along the Jhelum River by boatmen or horses from an attractive trail if the river was high and the current was strong.

In this photo, estimated to have been taken between 1915 and 1919, a residential boat slides along Lake Dal. Edward Fitzgerald Charlesworth Collection / Peter Charlesworth / LightRocket / Getty Images

As needs evolved, the British visiting clientele had less time to spend on quiet vacations and sought more spacious accommodations. Meanwhile, it became more difficult to negotiate low bridges across Jhelum as mud accumulation reduced the depth of the river run.

In response, the boat owners decided to anchor them in stationary rows, presenting them as floating – but not traveling – hotels on Srinagar’s Dal and Nigeen lakes.

When the British left after Independence in 1947, there were fears that the home boat business would go out of business, but the owners relocated them to hotels serving Indian tourist tourists, cleverly trading them as “floating palaces”.

Then, in the 1960s, home boats became a popular attraction for international travelers on the so-called “Hippie Trail”, a land route between Europe and Southeast Asia.

Srinagar house boats were given a new life.

Current experience

For visitors to Indian Kashmir, the indoor boat experience is considered unforgettable – like staying at a haveli mansion in Rajasthan or a villa in Goa.

They come in all sorts of shapes and sizes – we chose the premium version, which has four bedrooms (each with a bathroom attached), a pantry, dining room, living room and a balcony overlooking the lake.

Climbing the stairs from the shrine is like entering a salon of the best Kashmir handicrafts, a space filled with gorgeous silk carpets, furniture and accessories with intricate designs carved from walnut wood, curtains with embroidered wheels and bedspreads.

Overlooking all of this is an elaborate khatambandh ceiling made from hundreds of small pieces of wood mounted together in an attractive geometric pattern – all handmade, with no nails used.

The ornate interior of an indoor boat on Lake Nigeen. Courtesy Ranjan Pal

Dinner is laid on the table carved with walnut garnishes, a large spread of Kashmir flavors like pilau, sekh kebab, mutton jacket, fried water lily root and boiled quince apples.

The feeling of being in an indoor boat is similar to being on a luxury bus on a train, with each bedroom independently and opening into a hallway that runs along the side of the boat.

The best places in the house are definitely the sofas on the balcony, which is open on all sides and overlooks the lake.

It is here that we find Bangalore’s guest friend and visitor, Sharmila Senthilraja, wrapped in a book and staring thoughtfully at the peaceful view spread before her.

“The slow and beautiful awakening of dawn spreading a sour silver on the mirrored surface of the lake has a breathtaking beauty that purifies one’s soul,” she says of the experience.

Only three artisans left by boat

“Home boats have been in our family for five generations,” says host Farooq Wangnoo, the owner of this heritage home boat.

“They are a unique part of Kashmir culture and heritage, but now we face many threats to our existence.”

Among them is the ban on new construction, which has dried up the business for the craftsmen who built these ships.

According to Wangnoo, there are only three people left in Srinagar who have the special skills needed to pick wood and make these works of art.

Tourists enjoying Dal Lake home boats on July 6, 2021. Nasir Kachroo / NurPhoto / Getty Images

The house boats are built entirely of deodor (Indian cedar) wood, which is found in abundance throughout the region. It is suitable for boats as it can hold immersion in water for long periods of time.

Interestingly, the flat hull is first laid on the ground and then pushed into the water before the walls and wooden roof are placed on top. A six-foot gap between the floor and the hull provides ample space for someone to come down and apply a regular closure to the deodor boards to avoid leaks.

Wangnoo says his boat was first put into operation in 1984 and took 18 months to build, with 20 artisans working every day.

An uncertain future

Tourism is an important industry in Indian Kashmir and has suffered greatly over the past 30 years due to political instability and violence that has torn the valley apart.

As a major tourist experience, the flats would be affected and their number dropped from 3,000 in the 1970s to just over 900 – the combined total on Dal and Nigeen lakes.

Today, the biggest issue of great concern to government authorities and boat owners is the rampant weed pollution and infestation of Lake Dal due to the discharge of untreated sewage from communities living in and around the lake, according to Lakes and State Water Development. Authority (LAWDA).

Kashmir gondolas are a common sight on the waterways of Srinagar. Courtesy Ranjan Pal

In 2010, a Supreme Court order was passed banning any new construction activity around the lake, which included dwellings, although their contribution to pollution is generally accepted to be less than 5%.

The relationship between the owners of the Hanji house boats (or water dwellers) and the government is torn by mutual suspicion and mistrust. Sociologically, the Hanji were always considered outside the formal structure of the Kashmir caste where the bureaucrats came from.

Nomade in their lifestyle, they were hampered by lack of proper political representation and poor education. Economically, however, the Hanjis have prospered as they did their trade on the Kashmir waterways.

“We are more visible simply because we live on the lake and have become a soft target for the government’s harsh directives on pollution,” says Yaseen Tuman, an articulate spokesman for the Hanji cause and owner of a fleet of luxury vehicles.

But there are some reasons to hope.

A new residential housing policy announced by LAWDA and the Department of Tourism in May 2021 gives landlords permission to renovate and renovate their properties, although landlords face many bureaucratic bureaucracies, including a requirement requiring landlords to take Multiple NOCs (certificates without objections) from several departments.

“We have a two-way approach, where either the house boat has to be equipped with a bio-solvent or similar scientific equipment to clean up their waste or they will be connected through pipelines to one of the five wastewater treatment plants. black on earth, “he says. Bashir Bhat, the new vice-chancellor of LAWDA.

Srinagar house boats are an integral part of Kashmir’s cultural heritage. Courtesy Ranjan Pal

There is also a controversial plan to dilute the main collection of anchored boats on Lake Dal and relocate some of them to a new designated area. The plan was submitted for an environmental impact assessment study by the University of Kashmir.

All involved agree on the basic need to save Lake Dal and, in this connection, houseboats, which are an integral part of the Indian Kashmir cultural heritage.

The problem is that there are huge differences of opinion on how to achieve this.

It can be argued that the Hanjis did not love themselves to the general public by focusing too closely on their economic interests. But now they are waking up with the broadest view and a great recent success story is that cleaning of the two smallest water bodies , Gilsar and Khushalsar lakes.

Gilsar’s effort was led by Manzoor Wangnoo, a former chairman of the Kashmir House Boats Association, who helped foster widespread community involvement, inspiring the Indian Kashmir administration to pursue Khushalsar.

“If all of us, the Kashmiri stakeholders, work together for the common good, then miracles can be achieved to preserve the beauty of this land that Allah has given us,” passionate leader Hanji told CNN as he drank a cup. hot steamed with sweet kahwa (green Kashmiri tea).

Main image: Shikara owners host customers at world-famous lake Exit to Srinagar on April 24, 2021. Credit: Nasir Kachroo / NurPhoto / Getty Images