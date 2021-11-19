The beaches of South Korea face the threat of development, rising seas

GANGNEUNG, South Korea: For years, South Korea’s crystal clear blue water and soft sand of Sacheonjin Beach have been favored by surfers and vacationers looking for a quieter experience than the more crowded options on the east coast.

But Choi Jong-min, who runs a guest house in Sacheonjin, was shocked when high waves left large parts of the beach this year, including during a typhoon in August.

“The waters have never been so close and the waves never so high for the last 12 years,” Choi said at his guest house, looking out the window. “This place was famous for its calm waves, but look, they’re exploding a lot now.”

Rapid economic expansion is chewing on some of South Korea’s most popular beaches, officials and residents say – a trend exacerbated by climate change, which has led to rising water levels and unpredictable weather.

Sacheonjin, in eastern Gangwon province, is one of 43 such beaches designated as with “serious” coastal erosion since 2020, from 12 in 2018, according to a study of 250 beaches by the ministry of oceans and fisheries.

The eastern coastal provinces are among the hardest hit by erosion, making up 25 of the 43 most affected beaches.

“Coastal erosion has accelerated due to the government’s unwillingness to increase beach maintenance,” said lawmaker Kim Tae-heum. “It should provide and channel more funds and take over municipal programs if necessary.”

DISCHARGED BEACHES

By 2019, Sacheonjin beach was 40 meters wide, Choi said.

But during a recent visit by Reuters, the beach had narrowed to about 3 meters, hit by waves.

As the water swallowed the sand, some businesses were forced to relocate. At other points, steep dunes up to 5 meters were formed, causing safety concerns and disrupting tourism.

Early development plans lacked environmental protection, and the 1999 Coastal Management Act failed to protect coastlines, unlike tougher measures in countries like the United States and Japan, said Kim In-ho, a professor. who led the Gangwon province survey.

Kim mainly blamed a coastal movement and the sea wall built too close to shore, as well as a nearby ripple, for accelerating changes on the Sacheonjin coastline.

“These unscientificly designed structures intensified the waves and underlined the sand dunes, which help mitigate erosion and storms,” ​​he said.

Chang Sung-yeol, a coastal engineer working with Kim, said this year’s erosion was exacerbated by the August typhoon and extremely strong waves from the northeast east.

South Korea’s east sea waters have increased by 3.83 mm per year from 1980 to 2020, according to the state-run Korea Hydrographic and Oceanographic Agency.

TOURISM IN KUZI

Lim Won-ik, a local official in charge of Sacheonj, said almost 60 per cent of the beach sand has been restored since August, when erosion peaked.

Authorities plan to supply more sand and flatten beaches in all affected areas while drafting long-term recovery plans, he added.

The country’s busiest beach, Haeundae, in the southeastern city of Busan, lost nearly a quarter of its white sand since 2016 due to rapid coastal erosion, the ministry survey showed.

In Samcheok, just south of Sacheonjin, a 2020 study by the environment ministry concluded that the beach had shrunk to its lowest level since 2005, with piles of sand now and the coastal forest.

This erosion was exacerbated in part by the construction of a floating dock designed to supply coal to a nearby power plant, and activists fear a planned on-site ripple could cause further damage.

“We rely heavily on tourism, as people come here to swim, fish and catch surfing mollusks,” said Ha Tae-sung, a local resident who leads the protests against the power plant. “But I can no longer get in there, the mollusks died en masse, and it is noisy and stinks because of the construction and debris.”