The Philippines will reopen ‘soon’ for vaccinated foreign tourists

MANILA, Nov 19 (Reuters) – The Philippines has approved a plan to allow early entry for foreign tourists vaccinated against COVID-19, its tourism ministry said on Friday, following moves by other Southeast Asian countries to relax travel restrictions. The coronavirus task force “approved in principle the entry of fully vaccinated tourists” from countries with low COVID-19 cases, the ministry said, adding that the guidelines should be finalized. The Philippines, known for its dives and thousands of tropical islands, saw an 83% drop in foreign arrivals last year, expecting nearly 1.4 million visitors, compared to nearly 8.2 million in 2019. Japan, South Korea and China are its largest tourist markets. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register It imposed some of the strictest entry requirements in Asia during the pandemic and has been one of the hardest hit countries in the region in terms of cases, deaths and economic losses. Slightly more than a quarter of its population has been vaccinated. neighborhood Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore AND Indonesia have also announced varying degrees of reopening in recent weeks, following progress in vaccinating their local population. “Allowing tourists from green countries or territories that have the majority of its population vaccinated and with low rates of infection will greatly help our recovery efforts,” Tourism Minister Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in a statement. The Philippines includes in its “green” list of approved countries, among others, Japan, China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and India. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Written by Martin Petty; Edited by Ana Nicolaci da Costa Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

