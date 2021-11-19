HMS Associates Develop Global Covid-19 Clinical Education Video Series | tidings





The faculty at Harvard Medical School developed a series of online evidence-based videos to provide clinical guidance to healthcare providers worldwide and to combat misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic. The online platform, a collaborative effort between HMS professors, clinical experts at multiple Harvard-affiliated hospitals, and Boston-based Partners in Health, provides instructional videos on the prevention, diagnosis, and accurate treatment of Covid-19. The series has been translated into seven different languages ​​and added to India’s online government repository for pandemic-related information in October. HMS curriculum collaborator Anika T. Singh, who led the extension of the projects in India, said the video series was created in part to provide up-to-date and accurate clinical information during the pandemic. As a global community, what has been really difficult about Covid-19 is that it is such a dynamic and ongoing situation that many people had never seen in their lifetime, that the cyber community really had to move fast. , said Singh. According to Singh, program organizers hope to address gaps in global clinical education and other issues that have emerged during the pandemic, including misinformation about diagnostic testing, vaccine reluctance, and the use of unapproved medications. What we saw in the Covid-19 pandemic was that there are global vulnerabilities in healthcare education and these could have implications for evidence-based implementation, Singh said. HMS Dean for Global Operations and Research Programs David E. Golan said a key issue the video series sought to address was the global use of non-scientifically supported Covid-19 treatments. Medications that were not being used properly or as directed had entered the popular press and social media as possible cures for Covid, Golan said. In addition to combating the spread of pandemic misinformation, the initiative distributed videos to developing countries to help guide clinical practice in low-resource areas. A [focus] was how to treat seriously ill patients in rural and community settings where they could not necessarily walk down the road to a hospital, Golan said. Aiming to reach more rural populations in India, the initiative is in the process of translating videos into several local dialects, according to Singh. We want to share the information we have here in a place like Harvard Medical School that is in charge of the amazing work people are doing, the wonderful doctors we have and add it to what is being done in these local areas, Singh said. . . Golan described a spirit of collaboration that enabled the growth of the video series and praised the efforts of the HMS faculty, which helped develop the pro bono online platform. I think the pandemic has really united the scientific and medical community, and my hope for the future is that those collaborations will be sustainable so that people understand a new way of doing science and a new way of thinking about medicine and treating patients, Golan said. Staff writer Anjeli R. Macaranas can be reached at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thecrimson.com/article/2021/11/19/hms-covid-educational-video-series/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos