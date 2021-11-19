Rising plane tickets as international travel ban lifted, Thanksgiving Day on the horizon Action News Jax





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Earlier this month, the US lifted its international travel pandemic ban, another sign that concerns about COVID are fading. “I’m very excited to be with my family and to go,” Edna Perani told Action News Jax as she traveled from Jacksonville to Dallas. Travel agent Scott Lara says travelers can expect higher tickets due to the ban lifted along with the trip for Thanksgiving. If you are going to Cancun, Jamaica, wherever you go in inclusive resorts, it is now higher than it was during COVID, Lara said. [ RELATED: Allegiant launches two new nonstop flights out of Jacksonville ] Jacksonville Aviation Authority Greg Willis says the airport is close to its 2019 average of about 10,000 passengers a day and expects to return to speed by 2022. He says business travel is still delayed, but travel leisure are on the rise. Revenge travel people have gathered and want to go out, and want to visit family, and I think that is reflected in the many trips they were seeing now, Willis added. Lar says that if you do not want to give up plane tickets, you can always choose a place to stay, drive to nearby destinations like Orlando, or take a cruise as they are now open again. He also suggests getting travel insurance and booking trips early. This is exactly what Perani did. We got these very early, so we got good deals, Perani told Action News Jax. Willis adds that the lines will be longer now than they were during the COVID-19 peak, so remember to go to the airport at least 90 minutes before your plane takes off. 2021 Cox Media Group

