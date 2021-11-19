India to repeal controversial farm laws that led to mass protestsExBulletin



Rafiq Maqbool / AP

NEW DELHI In a surprise announcement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that his government would withdraw controversial farm laws that sparked year-long protests by tens of thousands of farmers and posed a significant political challenge to his administration.

Modi made the announcement during a televised speech that was broadcast live. He urged protesters to return home and said the constitutional process for repealing the laws would begin in December when parliament convenes for the winter session.

“Let’s make a fresh start,” Modi said during the speech.

The announcement came on the day of the Guru Purab festival, when the birthday of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak is celebrated, and ahead of major elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Most of the protesters are farmers like from Punjab.

The laws were passed in September last year and the government had defended them, saying they were needed to modernize India’s agricultural sector and boost production through private investment. But farmers protested, saying the laws would destroy their income by ending guaranteed prices and force them to sell their crops to corporations at cheaper prices.

These perceived threats to their income terrified Indian farmers, who mostly work on a small scale: More than two-thirds of them own less than 1 hectare of land.

Clauses in the legislation also prevented farmers from resolving contract disputes in court, leaving them without independent means of redress other than government-appointed bureaucrats.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the group of farm unions organizing the protests, said he welcomes the government’s announcement. But the group said the protests would continue until the government provided them with guaranteed prices for some essential crops, a system that was introduced in the 1960s to help India strengthen its food reserves and prevent shortages.

The government had so far surrendered very little to the protracted demonstrations that led to unprecedented farmers ’protests across India and posed a major challenge for Modin, who included polls for the second time in 2019.

Modi’s decision will be seen as a political blow ahead of several major state elections, particularly in the Punjab, where the growing alienation of the Sikh community over the laws was evident.

Initially, the Modi government had tried to discredit Sikh farmers by dismissing their concerns as motivated by religious nationalism. Some leaders in the Modi party called them “Khalistanis”, a reference to a movement for an independent Sikh homeland called “Khalistan” in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Such accusations turned out to be contradictory, further angering farmers.

In November last year, farmers escalated their movement by crossing the outskirts of New Delhi, where they camped for nearly a year, including a harsh winter and an increase in the coronavirus that devastated India earlier this year.

While the farmers’ protest movement has been largely peaceful, demonstrators in January stormed police barricades to attack the historic Red Fort in the center of the capital. Clashes with police left one protester dead and hundreds injured.

“Finally, all our hard work was rewarded. Thank you to all the farmer brothers and greetings to the farmer brothers who fell martyrs in this battle,” said Rakesh Tikai, a prominent farmer leader.

Dozens of farmers died due to suicides, hostile weather conditions and COVID-19 during the demonstrations.

Opposition leaders, who earlier called the laws exploitative and supported the protests, congratulated the farmers.

“The country’s farmers, through their resistance, made arrogance lower their heads,” Rahul Gandhi, the main leader of India’s opposition party in Congress, wrote on Twitter. “Congratulations on the victory over injustice!

Farmers form the most influential voting bloc in India and are often romanticized as the heart and soul of the nation.

Politicians have long considered it foolish to alienate them, and farmers are particularly important to the Modi base. Haryana North and several other states with significant farming populations are run by his party.