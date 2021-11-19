US warns pilots of gunfire as war approaches Ethiopian capital





Planes land on the runway of Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The United States Federal Aviation Administration warned pilots on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 that aircraft operating at the airport may be “directly or indirectly exposed to surface-to-air fire and / or surface-to-air fire “, citing” continuous clashes “between Ethiopian forces and fighters from the northern Tigray region. (AP Photo / Cara Anna)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) The United States is warning pilots that aircraft operating at one of Africa’s busiest airports could be exposed directly or indirectly to surface-to-air and / or surface-to-air fire as the Ethiopian war approaches the capital. , Addis Ababa. The Federal Aviation Administration Advice released Wednesday cites ongoing clashes between Ethiopian forces and fighters from the northern Tigray region, which have killed thousands of people in a year of war. The U.S. this week urged its citizens in Ethiopia to leave now, saying an Afghan-style evacuation should not be expected. Diplomatic efforts to stop the fighting have met with resistance, but the Kenyan president told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday that the Ethiopian prime minister at a meeting on Sunday gave the impression that he was ready to consider some proposals for it. reduce tensions and reduce violence. said a senior State Department official. They include opening humanitarian access to Tigray and restoring government services in the region. Such steps, combined with a ceasefire agreement, could set the stage for more comprehensive peace talks, the US official said. Diplomatic efforts continue by an African Union envoy, former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanjo, and US envoy Jeffrey Feltman. Ethiopian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Dina Mufti told reporters the two were in Ethiopia, but gave no details. Addis Ababa International Airport is the hub for the state-owned Ethiopian Airlines, a symbol of Ethiopia’s former status as one of the fastest growing pre-war economies in the world. The airline in recent years has become Africa’s largest and best-managed carrier, turning Addis Ababa into the gateway to the mainland. Addis Ababa is also the continent’s diplomatic capital as the home of the AU. The FAA Advisory notes no reports of interruptions at Bole International Airport and no indication of a intent to threaten civil aviation, but says the risk of aircraft approaching and taking off could increase if Tigray fighters surround the capital. Tigray fighters are likely to have a variety of capable anti-aircraft weapons, including rocket-propelled grenades, anti-tank weapons, low-caliber anti-aircraft artillery and man-made mobile air defense systems, or MANPADS, which can reach up to 25,000 feet above ground level, says FAA advice. In a recognition of the importance of Bole Airport for further travel to the African continent and beyond, UK Minister for Africa Vicky Ford told reporters last week that Britain now advises against any travel to Ethiopia except for departures and transfers. The Tigray forces that had long dominated the national government before incumbent Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018, approached Addis Ababa in recent weeks and joined another armed group, the Oromos Liberation Army, in order to push Abiy to retreat. Tigray forces also say they are pressuring the Ethiopian government to lift a monthly blockade in the Tigray region, which includes an Ethiopian government ban on flights over Tigray. No food, medicine or other humanitarian aid has entered Tigray, a region of about 6 million people, for more than a month since the Ethiopian military resumed airstrikes there for the first time since June. Ethiopian Airlines caught the world’s attention in 2019 when the crash of a Boeing 737 Max shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa killed 157 people. This and the previous crash of another new 737 Max off the coast of Indonesia had far-reaching consequences for the aeronautics industry after bringing about the banning of Boeing 737 Max aircraft until the end of last year. ___ Associated Press diplomatic writer Matt Lee contributed.

