Forecast MN | National news from the Associated Press





MN forecast for Saturday, November 20, 2021 City / Town; Weather condition; High temperature (F); Low temperature (F); Wind direction; Wind speed (MPH); Humidity (%); Chance of rain. (%); UV index Aitkin; Partly sunny; 37; 22; WNW; 5; 64%; 5%; 2 Albert Lea; Mostly Cloudy; 44; 27; VP; 5; 59%; 8%; 1 Alexander; Clouds and sun; 37; 22; WSW; 9; 70%; 7%; 2 Anoka County; Sunshine Periods; 43; 24; NNW; 7; 62%; 4%; 1 Appleton; Partly sunny; 40; 25; WSW; 7; 63%; 8%; 1 Austin; Mostly cloudy; 45; 27; N; 6; 65%; 6%; 1 Baudette; Mostly sunny; 32; 23; SSW; 6; 67%; 74%; 2 Bemixhi; Sunny; 31; 16; JP; 7; 77%; 51%; 2 Benson; Mostly Cloudy; 38; 23; WNW; 7; 61%; 51%; 1 Berens River; light afternoon snow; 33; 21; WNW; 10; 63%; 99%; 1 Bigfork; Mostly sunny; 37; 18; SW; 4; 62%; 42%; 2 Brainerd; Mostly sunny; 36; 22; P; 7; 64%; 4%; 2 Brandon; Partly sunny; 34; 24; WSW; 7; 66%; 27%; 2 Buffalo; Sun periods; 40; 26; NP; 6; 61%; 4%; 1 Cambridge; Cloudy; 41; 24; NNW; 4; 64%; 5%; 2 Canby; Plenty of clouds; 42; 28; P; 7; 53%; 11%; 1 Carberry; Clouds growing; 30; 8; WNW; 10; 60%; 21%; 2 Carman; Note and cold; 45; 39; S; 7; 60%; 41%; 1 Churchill; Partly sunny; 38; 24; P; 7; 60%; 10%; 1 Cloquet; Mostly sunny; 37; 21; NW; 6; 63%; 5%; 2 Cook; Partly sunny; 35; 18; N; 4; 69%; 27%; 2 Crane Lake; Partly sunny; 34; 17; SW; 3; 75%; 27%; 2 Crookston; Mostly sunny; 33; 22; SSW; 6; 68%; 66%; 2 Dauphin; Cloudy; 31; 7; WNW; 12; 75%; 78%; 1 Deer wood; Mostly sunny; 38; 23; W; 6; 63%; 5%; 2 Lakes of Detroit; Mostly sunny; 33; 18; SSW; 6; 78%; 51%; 2 Dodge Center; Cloudy; 45; 26; NNW; 8; 58%; 5%; 1 Duluth; Mostly sunny; 41; 22; WNW; 6; 67%; 5%; 2 Duluth Sky Harbor; Mostly sunny; 41; 25; W; 9; 62%; 5%; 2 Elbow Lake; Mostly sunny; 29; 15; SSW; 5; 76%; 75%; 2 Ely; Falling Clouds; 34; 19; WSW; 5; 67%; 27%; 2 Eveleth; Mostly sunny; 35; 17; WSW; 5; 73%; 5%; 2 Fairmont; Plenty Cloudy; 44; 26; NW; 10; 60%; 50%; 1 Faribault; Partly sunny; 45; 26; N; 5; 61%; 6%; 1 Fergus Falls; Partly sunny; 32; 21; SW; 6; 68%; 42%; 2 Fisher Branch; An Afternoon Storm; 30; 15; WSW; 8; 80%; 93%; 2 Flag Island; Mostly killed; 32; 23; SSW; 9; 73%; 75%; 1 Flin Flon; Me re; 24; 3; NW; 9; 65%; 69%; 0 Fosston; Mostly sunny; 29; 18; SSW; 5; 73%; 66%; 2 George Island; Windy; 32; 18; NNW; 21; 86%; 99%; 0 Gillam; Little Snow; 24; 6; WNW; 14; 88%; 96%; 0 Gimli; Cloudy; 32; 15; P; 12; 75%; 67%; 2 Glencoe; Returns with clouds; 42; 25; NW; 6; 63%; 6%; 1 Glenwood; Mostly cloudy; 37; 25; P; 8; 61%; 6%; 2 Grand Marais; Sun and some clouds; 41; 26; NNW; 5; 60%; 5%; 2 Grand Marais Airport; Partly sunny; 36; 20; W; 5; 74%; 5%; 2 Grand Rapids; Mostly sunny; 37; 18; SW; 6; 69%; 27%; 2 Granite Waterfalls; Partly Sunny; 43; 26; WNW; 8; 55%; 11%; 1 Gretna; Partly sunny; 52; 35; N; 5; 60%; 27%; 2 Hallock; Mostly sunny; 31; 22; SSW; 7; 68%; 94%; 2 Hibbing; Mostly sunny; 35; 13; W; 6; 73%; 27%; 2 Hunters Point; Light afternoon snow; 30; 11; NW; 11; 73%; 97%; 0 Hutchinson; Partly sunny; 41; 27; NW; 6; 62%; 6%; 1 International Waterfall; Mostly sunny; 34; 22; SW; 6; 70%; 75%; 2 island; mostly sunny; 37; 20; WNW; 6; 66%; 5%; 2 Jackson; Mostly cloudy; 41; 27; NW; 8; 57%; 27%; 1 Lakeville; Mostly cloudy; 42; 26; NW; 6; 60%; 4%; 1 Litchfield; Partly sunny; 43; 27; NW; 6; 59%; 5%; 1 Little Falls; Partly sunny; 38; 22; WNW; 5; 61%; 5%; 2 Long Prairie; Partly sunny; 35; 22; W; 6; 66%; 6%; 2 Longville; Mostly sunny; 36; 18; SW; 4; 71%; 27%; 2 Luverne; Mostly cloudy; 43; 24; NW; 6; 55%; 13%; 1 Lynn Lake; Little snow; 17; 2; NW; 15; 89%; 93%; 0 Madison; Mostly cloudy; 41; 28; WNW; 8; 56%; 10%; 1 Mankato; Partly sunny; 42; 25; VP; 7; 57%; 10%; 1 Maple Lake; Cloudy turns; 40; 25; NP; 6; 60%; 5%; 2 Marshall; Mostly cloudy; 42; 26; P; 10; 61%; 12%; 1 Mcgregor; Partial sunlight; 38; 22; WNW; 6; 68%; 5%; 2 Melita; Increasing notes; 34; 12; VP; 7; 70%; 30%; 2 Minneapolis; Sunshine periods; 43; 25; NW; 5; 56%; 5%; 1 Minneapolis Crystal; Partly sunny; 43; 25; NW; 6; 58%; 4%; 1 Minneapolis Flying Cloud; Partly sunny; 44; 26; NNW; 7; 58%; 5%; 1 Montevideo; Sunshine periods; 41; 26; WNW; 7; 54%; 10%; 1 Moorhead; Partly sunny; 34; 24; SSW; 6; 66%; 51%; 2 Lake Moose; Some sun; 39; 20; N; 3; 62%; 5%; 2 Taken; Partly sunny; 38; 23; NNW; 5; 63%; 5%; 2 Morden; Mostly sunny; 29; 13; W; 8; 78%; 66%; 2 Morris; Mostly Cloudy; 38; 25; W; 9; 60%; 6%; 2 New (Ulm); Sun Periods; 42; 25; WNW; 7; 59%; 12%; 1 House of Norway; Mostly cloudy; 27; 6; NW; 10; 85%; 62%; 1 Oakpoint Marine; Increased; 30; 17; WNW; 12; 60%; 75%; 2 Olivia; Partly sunny; 41; 26; NW; 7; 63%; 9%; 1 Orr; Partly sunny; 36; 20; N; 3; 75%; 6%; 2 Ortonville; Mostly cloudy; 39; 27; P; 8; 55%; 7%; 1 Owatonna; Mostly cloudy; 43; 26; NW; 7; 56%; 6%; 1 Park Rapids; Mostly Sunny; 34; 18; WSW; 6; 64%; 27%; 2 Paynesville; Cloudy Turns; 38; 24; WNW; 6; 63%; 6%; 2 Pilot Mound; Mostly sunny; 30; 10; WSW; 11; 83%; 12%; 2 Pinawa; Mostly sunny; 32; 21; SW; 6; 80%; 75%; 2 Pine River; Mostly Sunny; 37; 18; N; 4; 72%; 6%; 2 Pipeline stone; Mostly killed; 43; 25; WNW; 8; 51%; 12%; 1 Portage Southport; Rising Clouds; 30; 15; W; 8; 72%; 44%; 2 Preston; Milder; 45; 28; NW; 6; 62%; 7%; 1 Princeton; Partly sunny; 42; 21; WNW; 4; 61%; 5%; 1 Red Wing; Mostly killed; 44; 25; VP; 5; 59%; 4%; 1 Redwood Falls; Partly sunny; 42; 25; WNW; 8; 63%; 11%; 1 Rochester; Cloudy Turns; 45; 26; NW; 7; 57%; 6%; 1 Roseau; Partly sunny; 32; 22; SSW; 6; 64%; 80%; 2 Hasty city; Some sun; 40; 23; NNW; 3; 63%; 5%; 1 Coastal lake; Cloudy; 27; 5; NW; 8; 74%; 16%; 1 Silver Bay; Very sunny; 39; 25; NNW; 5; 55%; 5%; 2 Slayton; Mostly cloudy; 40; 28; WNW; 7; 54%; 14%; 1 Jug St. Paul; Partly sunny; 44; 26; NW; 5; 57%; 4%; 1 Sprague; Mostly sunny; 33; 22; SW; 5; 62%; 50%; 2 Rre e Shen; Mostly killed; 39; 24; VP; 6; 60%; 5%; 1 St. James; Returns with cloud; 41; 26; NW; 8; 57%; 13%; 1 St. Paul; Partly sunny; 44; 26; NNW; 7; 59%; 4%; 1 St. Paul Lake; Partly sunny; 41; 25; NNW; 5; 59%; 4%; 1 Stanton; Mostly cloudy; 44; 24; NW; 6; 60%; 5%; 1 Clips; Mostly sunny; 37; 20; WSW; 6; 67%; 6%; 2 Lumi Swan; Mostly sunny; 35; 18; W; 6; 66%; 27%; 2 After; Light snow in the afternoon; 24; 6; VP; 11; 85%; 83%; 1 Thief River Falls; Mostly sunny; 30; 22; SSW; 7; 69%; 73%; 2 Thompson; Killed; 21; 3; NW; 11; 80%; 93%; 0 Tracy; Mostly cloudy; 39; 29; WNW; 7; 57%; 13%; 1 Two ports; Very sunny; 41; 23; NP; 6; 58%; 5%; 2 Victoria Beach; Freezy in the morning; 33; 21; SW; 13; 78%; 88%; 2 Wadena; Mostly sunny; 34; 19; WSW; 5; 67%; 10%; 2 War; Mostly sunny; 32; 24; SW; 6; 61%; 76%; 2 Wasagaming; Returns with cloud; 28; 8; NW; 9; 72%; 19%; 1 Waseca; Returns with cloud; 43; 24; NW; 6; 56%; 7%; 1 Uski; Mostly sunny; 34; 24; SSW; 6; 75%; 50%; 2 Wheaton; Clouds and sun; 36; 26; SW; 7; 63%; 61%; 2 Willmar; Partly sunny; 38; 23; NW; 8; 67%; 8%; 1 Wilson Creek Weir; Clouding up; 34; 11; NW; 8; 66%; 66%; 2 Smell; Most killed; 40; 26; VP; 8; 58%; 33%; 1 Winnipeg; Mostly sunny; 31; 18; SW; 1; 74%; 66%; 2 Winnipeg Forks; Mostly Sunny; 31; 18; SW; 1; 74%; 66%; 2 Winona; Cloudy turn; 46; 29; WNW; 4; 64%; 6%; 1 Worthington; Mostly cloudy; 43; 25; NW; 9; 59%; 55%; 1

