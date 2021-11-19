American cities working to reduce emissions in the absence of bold action in Washington | Cities

After the Cop26 conference in Glasgow ended, many activists and climate scientists felt that the agreement did not go far enough and that the US government was among those who had not backed up strong words with enough current action.

But acting on a smaller scale in the US in cities and states is gaining traction and is starting to make a significant difference. Smaller-scale initiatives to reduce emissions have been the significant way in which America has made progress in climate in recent years, in the absence of stronger federal leadership.

Researchers at the Brookings Institution calculated that in 2018, these climate action plans generated 6% emissions savings for the country, equivalent to removing 79 million cars off the road that year.

These are significant benefits, says Mark Muro, a senior fellow and policy director at Brookings Metro. None of these are large enough, but they add to a significant trend of emission reduction. These are real contributions.

Even at the climate meeting there was a growing appreciation of city-based climate action plans, Cop26 presented an entire day focused on what regions and cities can do, Muro points out. In the US, 45 of the 100 largest subway areas are committed to reducing carbon emissions. There is no doubt that cities are crucial places where emissions can be curtailed and better solutions taken.

Cities are at the forefront of action plans, but also of the direct effects of the climate crisis, including power outages, fires and floods. This makes them more inclined to take quick action. People who move due to climate change will move mainly to cities, giving extra importance to their ability to plan for the future. Joe Bidens’s new infrastructure bill will pour tens of billions of dollars into funding climate-related projects.

For example, San Diego recently created a plan to become more resilient to the climate, which prioritizes the needs of the most vulnerable to the climate. It would plant more trees, expand parks in low-income areas, and update public transportation.

As our country has shown in recent months, extreme weather driven by climate change can have devastating effects, wrote Todd Gloria, the mayor of San Diego. While these threats are not new to San Diego, science tells us that climate change is making these events more frequent and more intense. The cost of inaction would be much greater than investing in our future.

In Austin, Texas, the city successfully reduced building emissions by 20% despite a growing population, but experienced an increase in transportation emissions between 2010 and 2018. The city hopes to electrify their fleet of municipal vehicles in the near future.

Pittsburgh finalized a plan this week to increase energy efficiency across the city and reduce emissions 50% by 2030, pushed forward by the Glasgow conference, which was also attended by the mayor.

Ambitious climate action plans are crucial guidelines, but they can be based on erroneous assumptions. Muro’s research shows that such plans have been a mixed bag in terms of delivering emission reductions. They make big promises that are not necessarily backed by tireless delivery work, he says. It’s a good time to refocus and really think about how to make these work better.

For one thing, more cities need plans: in 2018, Muro and his colleagues estimated that only 45 of the 100 largest cities in the U.S. had such plans. Smaller subways often do not have any plans in place. Some regions of the redder states may have difficulty implementing climate strategies, although Muro says that when they package climate strategies as part of a good data-driven government effort, it is less crowded. politics.

Also, the quality of commitments is questionable, they can sometimes be impossible if they have no control over a power plant that produces emissions in their region, or if they are unable to enforce the rules they propose due to other laws. Also, with the exception of cities in California, efforts by city action plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are largely non-binding.

Cities and states can learn from each other, instead of reinventing the wheel every time. Groups like C40 cities, a global network of mayors taking action on the climate crisis, can make sharing data and strategies easier. Data aggregation can also reduce the cost of accountability.

Coming out of Cop26, there is a recognition of the extreme urgency of the moment and the importance of cities as a source of progress, says Muro. Cities must unite their great aspirations with the toughest implementation now.