Ethiopia’s capital prepares for possible rebel attackExBulletin

NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly talks to Samuel Getachew, an Addis Ababa-based journalist, about the Ethiopian government telling residents of the country’s capital to prepare for a rebel attack.

MARY LUISE KELLY, PRACTICAL:

The Ethiopian government has told residents of Addis Ababa, the country’s capital, a city of more than 5 million, to prepare for a rebel attack. The prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, has vowed to “bury the rebels”. He says residents will protect Addis Ababa with their blood. Well, Samuel Getachew is an Addis Ababa-based journalist who has written for Africa Report and Al Jazeera. He joins us now from the city. Welcome.

SAMUEL GETACHEW: Hello. Thank you.

KELLY: First, it just gives us a sense of how Addis is feeling right now. How does it look? How does it sound? Are restaurants, markets and things open?

GETACHEW: You know, if you look at Addis Ababa during the day, it’s just as normal as it looks. The cafes are busy. The traffic is heavy. And people are moving, and people are working, apparently. But at night, you know, Ethiopia is under a state of emergency. There are obviously people arrested because the government is saying they support the TPLF, which the Ethiopian government insists is a terrorist organization. And as you mentioned earlier, the local government has told people to take up arms and protect their neighborhoods if the TPLF comes to Addis Ababa.

KELLY: Are the preparations for a rebel attack visible? Can you see things on the ground that the government – that people are preparing for a possible rebel attack?

GETACHEW: Well, I saw people lined up, and we saw people training outdoors, giving them a crash course on how to defend their city. It’s just a two-day workout they do. And this is just to show their dedication. And they are saying that TPLF can come and they can probably harm their interests, and that is why they are being trained.

KELLY: You mentioned TPLF. This is the Tigray Popular Liberation Front, the rebel fighters. But there are many ethnic tigers already living in Addis Ababa. These are the people who are being targeted by the government now.

GETACHEW: Well, it depends on who you talk to. The Ethiopian government is saying they are not focused on ethnicity. They are focused on stopping people who support TPLF. You should know that TPLF was in government for 27 years. But the Ethiopian Commission on Human Rights – Daniel Bekele, the chief commissioner, said he sees some ethnic elements in detaining these people, so it depends on who you listen to. But this conflict has been a wedge issue among Ethiopians. You know, there are many versions of the same fact.

KELLY: It seems like a very frustrating situation, difficult as a journalist and as an Ethiopian not to know exactly what is unfolding in your country.

GETACHEW: Well, it’s not, you know, your citizenship that matters at this time. It’s your humanism, I think. When you hear about conflicts in countries like the continent and even in some Asian countries, you will often hear about numbers. So when you see the faces behind the numbers, it gives you a brief overview of what is happening. This is a conflict defined by the sexual exploitation of young women, and it is simply heartbreaking. I wonder how, when this conflict ends – I hope it will end soon – how people can coexist peacefully. I think this is what worries me the most.

KELLY: You said you hoped this conflict would end soon. Does this seem possible? Do you see any end on the horizon for fighting?

GETACHEW: I hope so. What worries me is even if it ends, I just hope people will find peace because, again, what we need in Ethiopia and Africa is peace. I mean, it’s just so overwhelming, frustrating. And especially when you see some of the people who are affected, the voices and so on, it’s just – I think it’s just heartbreaking.

KELLY: Samuel Getachew is a Addis Ababa-based journalist. Thank you for talking to us.

GETACHEW: Thank you. Thank you for inviting me.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use website and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created in a fast time frame up Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor and is manufactured using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.