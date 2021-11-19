The suspected Liverpool striker has loaded his homemade explosive device with ball bearings to cause death or maximum injury, police have revealed.

Emad al-Swealmeen, 32, used many nicknames to buy parts for the bomb, at least from April this year, detectives added. He died last Sunday when a taxi he had taken by car immediately went outside the women’s hospital in Liverpool and exploded.

Police said the homemade bomb may have exploded due to the vehicle moving or stopping.

The blast was declared a terrorist incident, but more than five days later, police could not say what ideology or cause prompted the attack.

Swealmeen’s relatives, originally from the Middle East, have been tracked down by investigators and provided details of his early life.

Russ Jackson, an assistant police chief and head of counter-terrorism police in the Northwest, said: “Officers spoke to al-Swealmeen’s brother last night (Thursday) and this has given us an insight into his early years and an understanding about the life of al-Swealmeens and his recent state of mind, which is an important line of inquiry.

We are grateful to members of the public who knew and contacted us .:

Jackson said the examination of what was left in the cabin and the two Liverpool addresses linked to Swealmeen had begun to give police clues as to the nature of the bomb and how it was put together. Jackson said: Although there is a lot of scientific work to be done on the device to determine what made it up, we have learned a lot over the last five days.

It was made using homemade explosives and had ball bearings attached to it, which would have acted as fragments. If it had exploded under various circumstances, we believe it would have caused considerable injury or death.

Investigators are unsure of the target, but tend towards it being the maternity ward, instead of a Memorial Day event under a mile from where the taxi stopped, just before 11 p.m.

They believe more and more, the likelihood is that the explosive, which produced a fireball that engulfed the taxi and Swealmeen, will explode prematurely.

Jackson said: “We still do not know how and why the device exploded when it exploded, but we are not reducing it because it is completely unintentional, and it is a possibility that the movement of the vehicle or its stopping has caused the ignition.

We are spending considerable time seeking to understand how purchases were made for the components to make the device. This is tricky because the purchases took many months and al-Swealmeen used a lot of nicknames.

However, we are confident that over time we will have a complete picture of the purchases and how they were made, and if anyone else was involved or knew what al-Swealmeen was doing.

So far police have found no evidence that anyone else was involved. The four people arrested by counterterrorism detectives have been eliminated as suspects.

The blast and revelations that someone had been plotting since April to attack the north-west caused anxiety in the region, where in 2017 the bomb at Manchester Arena killed 22 people.

Jackson tried to provide reassurance: We found no connection between this incident and the horrific events in Manchester in May 2017. The device was also different from the one used in the Manchester Arena attack.

The investigation is still moving at a very fast pace and will continue over the weekend and the following weeks.

Police said Swealmeen had experienced episodes of mental illness and they were still trying to figure out what role this played in the attack. He was an asylum seeker whose attempts to stay permanently in the UK were rejected.

It is alleged that he converted to Christianity, although one line of inquiry is whether he converted to Islam.

The taxi driver driving Swealmeen left the cab after the device exploded.

The blast, the second incident to be declared terrorist in a month after the stabbing to death of MP Sir David Amess, has raised the threat level of terrorism in the UK to severe, meaning that an attack has many likely.