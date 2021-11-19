International
Austria establishes complete isolation and compulsory vaccination
Austria has announced that it will impose a blockade on all and make vaccinations mandatory as it seeks to address an increase in cases with Covid.
Other European countries are also tightening restrictions as Covid-19 cases rise across the continent, but so far no one has restored full blockades and only the Vatican has mandated vaccinations for all.
The blockade will begin on Monday, while vaccination against Covid-19 in the Alpine country will become mandatory from February 1 next year, said Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.
The separation will initially last 20 days with an assessment after 10 days, he said.
“Despite the convictions for months, we failed to convince enough people to be vaccinated,” the chancellor told a news conference in the western state of Tyrol, where he met with regional government leaders.
“Steadily increasing the vaccination rate is the only way out of this vicious circle,” he said.
He also blamed those who refuse to be vaccinated for an “attack on the health system” and said the vaccinations were the “exit ticket” from the pandemic.
Blocking means that people are no longer allowed to leave their homes with some exceptions such as going to work, shopping for essentials and exercising.
Schools will remain open, although parents have been asked to keep their children at home if possible.
Working on the remote control is also recommended.
Earlier this week, Austria already launched a blockade for those who have not been vaccinated or treated recently, becoming the first EU country to do so.
But infections have continued to grow. Yesterday, a new record of more than 15,000 new cases was recorded in the country of nearly nine million inhabitants.
Demand for vaccinations has risen in recent days and 66% of the population is now completely hit, slightly below the EU average of more than 67%.
The opposition NEO party said the government should have acted more quickly to avoid intensive care units from the war and thus prevent another deadlock – the fourth in the country since the pandemic that hit Europe last year.
“Austria would have saved itself all this if decisive action had been taken in the summer and early autumn,” said NEOs chief Beate Meinl-Reisinger.
“Austria is now a dictatorship!” said Herbert Kickl, leader of the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe), which was a minor partner in the country’s last government.
On Sunday, hundreds protested against the blockade for the unvaccinated. The FPOe is planning a bigger rally tomorrow even though Mr. Kickl will miss it after he contracted the virus.
On Monday, Vienna city authorities also became the first in the EU to start vaccinating children between the ages of five and 11.
They said they would increase supply in line with high demand even though the European Medicines Agency has not yet approved any of the coronavirus vaccines for the five- to 11-year-old age group.
Other European countries are also reinstating curbs to combat the spread of the virus.
Hungary, which borders Austria, is once again making it mandatory to wear masks indoors from tomorrow.
Germany does not rule out blockade
The coronavirus situation in Germany is so serious that a blockage cannot be ruled out, the health minister said.
“We are now in a situation – even if it produces an alarm – where we can not rule anything out,” incumbent Health Minister Jens Spahn told a news conference.
Markets relied on the prospect of a possible German block, with bond yields turning negative and the euro and stock markets falling sharply.
Germany saw about 65,000 cases with Covid in one day this week.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said yesterday that, in areas where hospitals are dangerously filled with Covid-19 patients, large parts of public life will be restricted to those who have either been vaccinated or cured of the disease.
The upper house of the German parliament is expected to approve new measures for the coronavirus today.
