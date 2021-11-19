WESCO International, Inc. Publishes the 2021 Sustainability Report





PITTSBURGH – (TELI BUSINESS) – WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, is pleased to launch Sustainability Report 2021. The report provides a comprehensive summary of the company’s progress in its environmental, social and governance (ESG) journey and presents its sustainability goals for 2030. WESCO is committed to the leadership of sustainability and excellence throughout our global enterprise, said John Engel, President, President and CEO. We are the critical partner in assisting our customers and suppliers in achieving their sustainability goals through the products, services and solutions we provide for their operations and overall supply chain, Engel said. WESCO International discovers its impact (s) on Climate Change through the CDP, a global nonprofit that runs the world’s leading environmental discovery platform. The CDP urges companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, protect water resources and protect forests. About WESCO WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, empowers and protects the world. A publicly traded FORTUNE 500 company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, WESCO is a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Annual Pro forma 2020 sales were over $ 16 billion, including Anixter International Inc., which it acquired in June 2020. WESCO offers a portfolio of best-in-class products and services in Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Services and Broadband Solutions. The company employs about 18,000 people, maintains relationships with approximately 30,000 suppliers and serves more than 125,000 customers worldwide. With nearly 1,500,000 products, end-to-end supply chain services and digital leadership capabilities, WESCO offers innovative solutions to meet the needs of customers in commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers and utilities. WESCO operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multinational corporations.

