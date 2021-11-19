International
Saudi Arabia celebrates International Islamic Art Day
JEDDAH: Contemporary artists and architects are flocking to the heart of the historic center of Jeddah to display works depicting the first phase of the city’s urban development in a new exhibition, going back to where and when it all started.
The exhibition entitled Saudi Modern treats the narrative of architecture and urban development in the coastal city between 1938 and 1962 by contemporary artists and architects. It was launched at the newly renovated iconic Tamer house, owned by one of the families living in the old town.
Saudi Modern is a multidisciplinary initiative founded by Jeddah-based architecture and design studio Bricklab. The project aims to unfold the narrative of modern development in the first decades of the 20th century, focusing on architecture and urbanism in different cities, towns and villages in the Kingdom.
By studying individual projects, buildings and developments during this time period, we will better understand our modern collective heritage and develop an articulate discourse about it, Abdulrahman Gazzaz, curator of Saudi Modern, told Arab News.
The first edition of the series looks at Jeddah starting in 1938, recounting the early meetings of cities with modern development. Curated by the founders of the initiative, the exhibition is divided into two parts. The first part documents key moments in urbanism and architecture to reconstruct fragments of a rapidly developing city. The exhibited material is the result of an approach to building an archive through a limited set of available resources, photographic survey and digitization technologies.
Based on research material in the first part, a group of seven artists and architects developed a series of works that respond to the wider social, cultural and economic narratives of the city. This second part aims to create new interactions between the artist and the constructed traces of a period marked by accelerated expansion efforts that permanently recomposed the face of Jeddah and its civic community.
The works of contemporary artists and architects will be exhibited throughout the exhibitions. They include well-known and emerging artists Alaa Tarabzouni, Ahmed Mater, Filwa Nazer, Nasser Al-Salem, Zainab Alireza, Dima Srouji, Aziz Jamal and Lina Gazzaz.
It all started with a question, who is Jeddah genius loci? Who is this special character that makes him what he is? Of course it is not just Al-Balad, said Lina Gazzaz.
There is a fascinating array of architectural styles that emerged as the city moved away from popular building traditions. The use of concrete has dominated our roads and international styles have penetrated the language of our urban structure. It is precisely this fact that has long been forgotten and removed from our collective sense of our cities, Saudi Modern strives to know history in a boundless way.
Gazzaz’s brother, Turkey, said the exhibition in Jeddah is the first step to better understanding modern development, the built environment and the way in which it has influenced social change. As we approach the centenary of the discovery of oil, a critical investigation into this key period becomes instrumental in articulating ideas about our cultural heritage.
The exhibition will run at the Tamer House until December 20 and includes weekly talks and discussions by professionals and experts in architecture and urban planning.
Project Manager Rasha Zaki Farsi led the exhibition, which aims to raise awareness of the modern heritage of nations both locally and internationally. It will also influence local policies related to the preservation of heritage structures and motivate developers and property owners to redevelop and reuse spaces.
Saudi Modern is an initiative that documents, studies and analyzes the progress of Saudi architecture since the 1940s and celebrates it through artistic interpretation. Architectural models have been explored within the unique Saudi cultural and philosophical context, Farsi said.
Given that the past is what pushes us forward, Saudi Modern aims to provide an authentic view of the tangible history of Saudi architecture as a valuable resource for future generations to build on.
Zayd M. Zahid, CEO of Zahid Group, the main sponsor of the exhibitions, said exploring many aspects of Jeddah offers a fascinating journey through time.
It is shaped by the diverse and enriching influences that a whole life of cultures, people and activities have had in this charming city, he said.
The artists and team at Saudi Modern have done a wonderful job of capturing a key period in the development of the Jeddahs. A timely initiative to refresh our memories and educate us as the Kingdom begins its next phase of modernization.
It is part of a broader study of the history of kingdoms in modernity. It is an approach to urban and historical research in which artistic practices and academic methodologies are used to communicate the importance of contemporary periods. Three topics were highlighted: architecture, urbanism and contemporary art.
In addition to the three themes, Magic of Imagination, a creative institute based in Jeddah for children, collaborated with Bricklab to present “The Curse of Light,” which has captivated visitors.
MIA Director Batool Abedi explained the work of the children of the institute.
This work was created with the imagination of a group of children aged 8-12. The children immersed themselves in an empty Tamer house, allowing them to absorb the architectural design and create something through their own home experience. The children’s perception was that the house was haunted, he told Arab News.
This was the basis of their design. Then, through house motifs, such as ceilings, doors, frames and chandeliers, children began to compose a story about the house. Through this process, they created works of art to portray and visualize their history.
