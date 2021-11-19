International
Ethiopia’s economy is hit as the leading clothing manufacturer closes the store
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) Ethiopia’s once-fast-growing economy is taking another hit due to its year-long war, as global garment maker PVH Corp. says he is closing his facility there due to the speed and instability of the escalating situation.
The company statement, emailed to the Associated Press, comes two weeks after President Joe Biden announced he would remove Ethiopia from a U.S. trade program, the African Growth and Opportunity Act, for serious rights violations. of internationally recognized human. The sanction enters into force on January 1.
PVH, whose brands include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, has been a resident of the model industrial park in Ethiopia in the city of Hawassa, where Africa’s second most populous country has made clear its aspirations for rapid development, of Chinese style. PVH in the past has said that AGOA helped to persuade him to rise in Ethiopia.
H&M, another high-profile resident in Hawassa Park, did not respond to a request from the AP regarding its plans.
The Ethiopian war and the many atrocities reported from all sides have led some in the business world to pressure Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his government for a ceasefire and humanitarian access to the besieged Tigray region, echoing efforts. continued by envoys from the US and the African Union.
Thousands of people have been killed as Ethiopian and allied forces fight those Tigris who dominated national government for a long time before Abiy came to power in 2018. The conflict has been marked by gang rapes, forced evictions and man-made famine.
We continue to stress to the Government of Ethiopia the need for all parties to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and supplies to those in need, and we see this as a first step towards ending hostilities and a process that will result in peace. stable Stephen Lamar, president of the American Association of Apparel and Shoes, told the AP in an email.
As the crisis spreads and if Ethiopia loses, AGOA eligibility companies will increasingly be unable to obtain resources from Ethiopia. This will hurt Ethiopia ‘s economy, especially the women who make up the bulk of the workforce in the country’ s garment industry, Lamar added.
The damage to low-income workers far from the war is an argument the Ethiopian government made while openly lobbying against the loss of the AGOA qualification. Ethiopia’s chief trade negotiator Mamo Mihretu has claimed that millions of workers will be affected.
But the Biden administration, which last week said it was not imposing sanctions on the Ethiopian government and rival Tigray forces to leave time and space to see if diplomatic efforts progressed, ran out of patience.
The AGOA announcement is making people in the business world particularly anxious. It certainly makes it less economically smart to be there, Mike Posner, assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and work in the Obama administration, told the AP.
I will say that we have very limited time now to try to reduce the rhetoric and find a way to the negotiating table, Posner said, addressing the Ethiopian leadership. This can be catastrophic for the economy.
Warnings about the economy have risen as the Ethiopian government pours resources into the war. In its World Economic Outlook report last month, the International Monetary Fund said forecasts for 2022-2026 have been left out due to an extremely high degree of uncertainty.
Businesses like PVH had entered Ethiopia due to the push of governments in recent years to build a network of industrial parks to produce clothing and footwear for export, along with the country’s large population of more than 110 million people and wages which are significantly lower than even countries. like Bangladesh and Cambodia, Posner said.
But instability has led businesses to think at a turning point, he said.
Chinese and other companies may continue to operate in industrial parks, but Ethiopia is a small market in the global economy, Posner said. only Chinese or Indians. customers, I think he will be disappointed. “
Sources
2/ https://www.wsav.com/news/international-news/ethiopias-economy-hit-as-major-clothing-maker-closes-shop/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]