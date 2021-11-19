Ethiopia’s economy is hit as the leading clothing manufacturer closes the store

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) Ethiopia’s once-fast-growing economy is taking another hit due to its year-long war, as global garment maker PVH Corp. says he is closing his facility there due to the speed and instability of the escalating situation.

The company statement, emailed to the Associated Press, comes two weeks after President Joe Biden announced he would remove Ethiopia from a U.S. trade program, the African Growth and Opportunity Act, for serious rights violations. of internationally recognized human. The sanction enters into force on January 1.

PVH, whose brands include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, has been a resident of the model industrial park in Ethiopia in the city of Hawassa, where Africa’s second most populous country has made clear its aspirations for rapid development, of Chinese style. PVH in the past has said that AGOA helped to persuade him to rise in Ethiopia.

H&M, another high-profile resident in Hawassa Park, did not respond to a request from the AP regarding its plans.

The Ethiopian war and the many atrocities reported from all sides have led some in the business world to pressure Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his government for a ceasefire and humanitarian access to the besieged Tigray region, echoing efforts. continued by envoys from the US and the African Union.

Thousands of people have been killed as Ethiopian and allied forces fight those Tigris who dominated national government for a long time before Abiy came to power in 2018. The conflict has been marked by gang rapes, forced evictions and man-made famine.

We continue to stress to the Government of Ethiopia the need for all parties to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and supplies to those in need, and we see this as a first step towards ending hostilities and a process that will result in peace. stable Stephen Lamar, president of the American Association of Apparel and Shoes, told the AP in an email.

As the crisis spreads and if Ethiopia loses, AGOA eligibility companies will increasingly be unable to obtain resources from Ethiopia. This will hurt Ethiopia ‘s economy, especially the women who make up the bulk of the workforce in the country’ s garment industry, Lamar added.

The damage to low-income workers far from the war is an argument the Ethiopian government made while openly lobbying against the loss of the AGOA qualification. Ethiopia’s chief trade negotiator Mamo Mihretu has claimed that millions of workers will be affected.

But the Biden administration, which last week said it was not imposing sanctions on the Ethiopian government and rival Tigray forces to leave time and space to see if diplomatic efforts progressed, ran out of patience.

The AGOA announcement is making people in the business world particularly anxious. It certainly makes it less economically smart to be there, Mike Posner, assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and work in the Obama administration, told the AP.

I will say that we have very limited time now to try to reduce the rhetoric and find a way to the negotiating table, Posner said, addressing the Ethiopian leadership. This can be catastrophic for the economy.

Warnings about the economy have risen as the Ethiopian government pours resources into the war. In its World Economic Outlook report last month, the International Monetary Fund said forecasts for 2022-2026 have been left out due to an extremely high degree of uncertainty.

Businesses like PVH had entered Ethiopia due to the push of governments in recent years to build a network of industrial parks to produce clothing and footwear for export, along with the country’s large population of more than 110 million people and wages which are significantly lower than even countries. like Bangladesh and Cambodia, Posner said.

But instability has led businesses to think at a turning point, he said.

Chinese and other companies may continue to operate in industrial parks, but Ethiopia is a small market in the global economy, Posner said. only Chinese or Indians. customers, I think he will be disappointed. “