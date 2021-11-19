INTERNATIONAL HOURS | Game time for Galbraith and Cukur tidings





Rovers duo Ethan Galbraith and Tiago Cukur were both in action during the international break, representing Northern Ireland and Turkey U21 respectively, while goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg joined the Swedish senior squad and was on the bench for their two qualifying matches. of the World Cup. Midfielder Ethan Galbraith was called up to the seniors squad this international break, but, as an unused replacement for both of his nation’s World Cup qualifiers, he was drafted into the U21 squad and became the captain for their match against Malta . It would be a disappointing evening for Galbraith and the new Northern Ireland squad after they were beaten 2-0 by Malta, failing to build the momentum from a triumph against Lithuania earlier in the week. The result saw Malta climb over Northern Ireland in Group C of the European U21 qualifying round, with the white and blue army currently occupying fifth place in their group. Meanwhile in Group I of the qualifiers, Rovers striker Cukur would also enjoy the loss, as Turkey U21 was defeated by Belgium and Denmark with Cukur starting against the former and appearing off the bench against the latter. The results show that Çukur’s Turkey ranks fourth in their group, after the aforementioned nations and Scotland, which lag behind in the goal difference. Finally, Rovers goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg enjoyed another taste of international top football, as he was again part of the Swedish camp as an unused substitute for the last two World Cup qualifiers. It would be an irritating week for the Swedes as losses to Georgia and Spain denied them automatic qualification to next year’s World Cup. The result of these results leaves Sweden in second place in its group after Spain, as such, they will have to participate in the World Cup qualifiers early next year in an attempt to reach the World Cup finals. in Qatar. While the results did not go as the trio would have liked, they have benefited from the experiences gained on the international stage and are back in training ready for Saturday’s showdown with Lincoln at Keepmoat Stadium.

