We are more powerful than Modi: Indian farmers celebrate return laws | India

Tthe smell of victory was in the air. As tractors rolled through the protest camp on the outskirts of Delhi, set up by farmers almost exactly a year ago, cries of “Long live the revolution” and we defeated Modin. Elders with creeping silver beards and rainbow turbans jumped on the roofs of tractors and children waving the flag were held high.

For a year we were at war, said Ranjeet Singh, 32. We have suffered, people have died. But today the farmers won the war.

Just hours ago, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, had made a surprise speech on national television, announcing his intention to repeal the three farm laws that had been at the center of one of the most enduring and most violent protests. strengths that India has recorded in decades. Agricultural reforms had been called black laws by farmers, who feared that their livelihoods would be put in the hands of large conglomerates that would oppress them.

It was 358 days ago that hundreds of thousands of farmers marched on foot and in a convoy of tractors hundreds of miles from neighboring Punjab and Haryana states on the Delhi border with a single demand: the repeal of farm laws. On the way they encountered police sticks, tear gas, water cannons and concrete barricades, but nevertheless they persisted. Once they reached the edge of Delhi, they dug and have stood firm ever since.

Around them, where it was just a dusty side a year ago, now stands something that resembles an apartment. Concrete buildings have been erected along with bamboo huts, community kitchens, libraries and transport containers returned home to farmers, complete with air conditioning units, bathrooms and refrigerators set up by farmers who vowed not to move until Modi withdrew from the laws. . And on Friday morning, to the surprise of many, the retreat was exactly what it did.

The news was received with cautious optimism among many farmers who have spent the year living in the Singhu border camp. While most took it as a triumph, farmers defeated Mod when no one else could be heard everywhere, many said they did not trust the prime minister in his speech and would only celebrate when the repeal was approved by the president and parliament, and farmers’ unions had the documents in hand.

An elderly farmer in Singhu reacts to the news of the repeal of farm laws. Photo: Manish Swarup / AP

Over loudspeakers flourishing in the camps, speeches made by activists and farm union leaders spoke of their deep distrust of the prime minister. We are not leaving here until the abrogation letters are stamped. Modi may be playing us, but farmers are not stupid, said one speaker.

Why should we trust Mod just because he says something on television, said Avtar Singh, 65, a farmer from Ropar in Punjab. Only when we have seen the official documents repealing the laws will I be happy.

Like many, Singh spoke of his anger that Modit had needed a year to repeal the laws, which had never even been enforced because of the backlash. A morbid number of farmers who had died in the year of the riots hung outside a tent, a figure that is now 719 according to their count.

They knew they were bad laws, why did they make us suffer here for a whole year? he said. I am an old man, it has been hard to live here in the dust and pollution, heat and summer rain. Over 700 people lost their lives. Modi should not just take the laws back, he should come down here and apologize to all of us.

Farmers celebrate in Singhu. Photo: Xavier Galiana / AFP / Getty Images

The apparent victory over the repeal of farm laws also encouraged many in the camps, who said they would not leave until other important issues in the agricultural sector were resolved, especially about the different minimum prices that farmers in different states receive for their harvest. seen by some as extremely unfair.

I’re not going anywhere, said Sardar Gurmukh Singh, 53, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, pointing to the concrete house he had set up for himself, complete with air-conditioning units. The repeal of farm laws is just the beginning.

While Modis’s tone in his speech was extremely remorseful for the strong leader, acknowledging that something had failed, most of the Singhu camp felt that this was a move made purely for political strategy, not for concern for farmers.

Early next year there will be an election in the state of Uttar Pradesh, now ruled by the Modis ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is essential for them to hold. However, the race is already looking tight and they had started paying a heavy political price in the state for farm laws and perceived mistreatment of farmers.

We all know this is a political strategy because Modi is afraid of losing the state election, said Surinder Kaur, 60, of Punjab. But it still shows the power of farmers: we are more powerful than Modi.