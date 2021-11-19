Austria will blockade and make COVID-19 vaccines mandatoryExBulletin



change subtitles Michael Gruber / AP

VIENNA Austria will enter a national blockade to contain a fourth wave of coronavirus cases, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced on Friday, as new COVID-19 infections hit a record high amid a pandemic rise across Europe.

The blockade will start on Monday and will initially last for 10 days, Schallenberg said.

And starting February 1, the country will also make vaccinations mandatory.

Most stores will be closed and cultural events will be canceled next week. People will only be able to leave their homes for a few specific reasons, including buying groceries, going to the doctor, or exercising.

Wolfgang Mueckstein, the country’s health minister, said kindergartens and schools would remain open to those who should go there, but all parents were asked to keep their children at home if possible.

“We do not want a fifth wave,” Schallenberg said, according to ORF. “We don’t even want a sixth or seventh wave.”

Complete blockage is the latest attempt to control the rapidly increasing number of cases. It is the fourth nationwide blockade since the pandemic broke out last year. On Friday, the country reported 15,809 new infections, an all-time high.

Earlier this month, Austria introduced rules that banned unvaccinated persons from restaurants, hotels and big events.

And starting Monday, the government is imposing one National block only for the unvaccinated.

Government officials had long promised that vaccinated people would no longer face blocking restrictions: Over the summer, then-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz declared that the pandemic was “over” for those who had received the vaccine. But as cases of the virus continued to rise in the sky, the government said there was no choice but to spread it to everyone.

“This is very painful,” Schallenberg said.

Mueckstein, the health minister, said many factors contributed to the current situation, including Austria’s lower-than-expected vaccination rate and the seasonal impact of the virus. But he also apologized for the initial reluctance of state and federal leaders to implement stronger measures.

“Unfortunately, even we as a federal government have not reached our standards in some areas,” he said. “I want to apologize for that.”

After 10 days, the blocking effects will be evaluated. If the virus cases are not reduced enough, it can be extended up to a maximum of 20 days.

Austrian intensive care physicians welcomed the government’s decision.

“The record numbers of infections we have experienced day by day will only be reflected in intensive and normal care units with a time delay. It is indeed time for a complete cessation,” said Walter Hasibeder, president of the Association for Anesthesiology. Resuscitation and Intensive Care Medicine, told the Austrian news agency APA.

“Given the current developments in the infection, we believe that there are no alternatives to limiting contact even greater than recently, so any measure that helps curb the momentum is welcome,” he added.

For the past seven days, the country has reported more than 10,000 new cases of infection every day. Hospitals are overcrowded with many young patients with COVID-19 and deaths are rising again. So far, 11,951 people have died from the virus in Austria.

The situation is particularly dire in the Salzburg and Upper Austria regions, which have been hit particularly hard by the growing number of cases. In Salzburg, for example, the seven-day rate of new infections is almost double the national average.

Hospitals in both states have warned in recent days that their ICUs were reaching capacity and hospitals in Salzburg had begun discussing possible triage procedures to take only the worst cases.

Austria, a country of 8.9 million, has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe, with only 65.7% of the population fully vaccinated.

Despite all the convictions and campaigns, very few people have decided to get vaccinated, Schallenberg said, leaving the country with no choice but to introduce mandatory vaccines in February.

The chancellor said the details will be finalized in the coming weeks, but those who continue to refuse to be vaccinated will have to wait to be fined. In addition, booster vaccines are now available to all vaccinated individuals starting four months after the second dose.

“For a long time, the consensus in this country was that we did not want compulsory vaccination,” Schallenberg said. “For a long time, maybe too long.”