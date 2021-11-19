International
Austria will blockade and make COVID-19 vaccines mandatoryExBulletin
VIENNA Austria will enter a national blockade to contain a fourth wave of coronavirus cases, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced on Friday, as new COVID-19 infections hit a record high amid a pandemic rise across Europe.
The blockade will start on Monday and will initially last for 10 days, Schallenberg said.
And starting February 1, the country will also make vaccinations mandatory.
Most stores will be closed and cultural events will be canceled next week. People will only be able to leave their homes for a few specific reasons, including buying groceries, going to the doctor, or exercising.
Wolfgang Mueckstein, the country’s health minister, said kindergartens and schools would remain open to those who should go there, but all parents were asked to keep their children at home if possible.
“We do not want a fifth wave,” Schallenberg said, according to ORF. “We don’t even want a sixth or seventh wave.”
Complete blockage is the latest attempt to control the rapidly increasing number of cases. It is the fourth nationwide blockade since the pandemic broke out last year. On Friday, the country reported 15,809 new infections, an all-time high.
Earlier this month, Austria introduced rules that banned unvaccinated persons from restaurants, hotels and big events.
And starting Monday, the government is imposing one National block only for the unvaccinated.
Government officials had long promised that vaccinated people would no longer face blocking restrictions: Over the summer, then-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz declared that the pandemic was “over” for those who had received the vaccine. But as cases of the virus continued to rise in the sky, the government said there was no choice but to spread it to everyone.
“This is very painful,” Schallenberg said.
Mueckstein, the health minister, said many factors contributed to the current situation, including Austria’s lower-than-expected vaccination rate and the seasonal impact of the virus. But he also apologized for the initial reluctance of state and federal leaders to implement stronger measures.
“Unfortunately, even we as a federal government have not reached our standards in some areas,” he said. “I want to apologize for that.”
After 10 days, the blocking effects will be evaluated. If the virus cases are not reduced enough, it can be extended up to a maximum of 20 days.
Austrian intensive care physicians welcomed the government’s decision.
“The record numbers of infections we have experienced day by day will only be reflected in intensive and normal care units with a time delay. It is indeed time for a complete cessation,” said Walter Hasibeder, president of the Association for Anesthesiology. Resuscitation and Intensive Care Medicine, told the Austrian news agency APA.
“Given the current developments in the infection, we believe that there are no alternatives to limiting contact even greater than recently, so any measure that helps curb the momentum is welcome,” he added.
For the past seven days, the country has reported more than 10,000 new cases of infection every day. Hospitals are overcrowded with many young patients with COVID-19 and deaths are rising again. So far, 11,951 people have died from the virus in Austria.
The situation is particularly dire in the Salzburg and Upper Austria regions, which have been hit particularly hard by the growing number of cases. In Salzburg, for example, the seven-day rate of new infections is almost double the national average.
Hospitals in both states have warned in recent days that their ICUs were reaching capacity and hospitals in Salzburg had begun discussing possible triage procedures to take only the worst cases.
Austria, a country of 8.9 million, has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe, with only 65.7% of the population fully vaccinated.
Despite all the convictions and campaigns, very few people have decided to get vaccinated, Schallenberg said, leaving the country with no choice but to introduce mandatory vaccines in February.
The chancellor said the details will be finalized in the coming weeks, but those who continue to refuse to be vaccinated will have to wait to be fined. In addition, booster vaccines are now available to all vaccinated individuals starting four months after the second dose.
“For a long time, the consensus in this country was that we did not want compulsory vaccination,” Schallenberg said. “For a long time, maybe too long.”
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/11/19/1057182839/austria-lockdown-covid-vaccination-mandatory-mandate
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]