International
The new arena in Calgary clears the city barrier after hours of debate
The Calgary Planning Commission approved the development permit Thursday night for the new event center that aims to replace the iconic Saddledome in Victoria Park.
The permit is one of the final hurdles developers need to clear before construction begins, scheduled for January 2022. It was approved 8-0 after a debate of several hours that ended close to 22:00
District 7 councilor and planning committee member Terry Wong says he still has problems with some of the design elements. But he says the building meets the goals of the River District master plan and will be a catalyst for development.
“This is not an arena. This is an event center, a community gathering place. This is a place where we will build residential communities around it. This should be a building that is activated 365 days, inside or outside that building. , people will want to be there, “Wong said.
The plan includes making the building carbon-neutral by 2035, including solar panels on 70 percent of the roof, and connecting the building to the District Energy Center on Ninth Avenue.
That comes after Calgary city council voted 13-2 to declare a climate emergency Monday night.
The arena will be located at the intersection of Olympic Wayand 12 Avenue SE and is designed by local firm Dialog Architecture and global firm HOK.
community concerns
In recent months, several local groups have expressed dissatisfaction with the design of the event center. The latest footage of the proposed building was released in late October.
The city received letters from the Beltline Neighborhood Association (BNA) and the Inglewood Community Association and Victoria Park Business Improvement Area (BIA) regarding pedestrian access, the building’s environmental impact, and how it will integrate into the neighborhood.
“There is a need to soften our collective environmental footprint and demonstrate real leadership when it comes to developing key municipal infrastructure,” Tyson Bolduc, director of urban planning and development for BNA, wrote in a letter to the city in August.
The BNA said the planned on-site parking garage sends the wrong message about Calgary’s environmental priorities when there are already transit stations and outdoor parking nearby.
Although the city said the next Green Line (LRT) light rail transit would have a station near the center, Victoria Park BIA said in a September letter that it did not have enough consideration for integrating the center with the Green Line.
“After discussing this with the owner of the property where the station is being considered, we feel that an important opportunity to improve public transport in the country is being missed,” the letter said.
Under the development permit, the city has also received 34 letters of support and four letters against the construction of the arena from the public.
High costs
The event center project had previously been halted due to escalating costs earlier this year. But then the city and Calgary Flames agreed to each pay $ 12.5 million more than was originally planned for the construction of the building.
In exchange for additional funding from the city, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC), the company that owns Flames, agreed to take on any further cost overruns.
The building, which is expected to open in 2024, will be owned by the city of Calgary and operated by CSEC.
The center is projected to cost $ 608.5 million.
