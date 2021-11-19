The German Minister of Health will not rule out a new blockage





As Austria prepares to enter a national stalemate next week, the health minister in neighboring Germany suggested on Friday that a similar move remained an option for his much larger country as coronavirus cases there continue to reach record levels. We are in a position where nothing should be ruled out, Minister Jens Spahn said at a news conference in response to a reporter’s question about a blockade for vaccinated and unvaccinated persons. His remarks came a day after lawmakers in Parliament voted to force unvaccinated people to go to work or use public transport to deliver daily test results. The on-site vaccination rate among adults is about 79 percent.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and state governors also agreed Thursday night to seek proof of vaccination or cure for coronavirus infection for people entering restaurants, bars and hair salons or attending events in states where hospital beds are becoming scarce. .

But some German states are walking alone. On Friday, the governor of Bavaria, which has some of the country’s worst spots, announced the measures including the cancellation of all Christmas markets and the closure of bars, clubs and nightclubs at least until December 15th. The celebrated Christmas market in the Capital states, Munich, was canceled earlier this week. Theaters, cinemas, operas and spectator sports will be allowed to remain open with a capacity of 25 per cent for persons who have been vaccinated or have recovered from the virus and show a negative test result. Restaurants will close at 22:00 Districts with high rates of infection will be completely closed, leaving only essential shops, nurseries and schools open. We are facing a crown drama, said the governor of the states, Markus Sder. The figures are exploding in the shortest span of time and the beds are full, he added, referring to overcrowded hospitals. Some patients there are being transferred to less crowded hospitals in northern Germany.

The governor of Saxony also announced new restrictions on Friday. Starting Monday, a ban will be imposed on some major events and rallies, regardless of participants’ vaccination status.

