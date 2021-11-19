News from Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says he hates international holidays





Jurgen Klopp has said he hates international vacations because they are not beneficial to Liverpool and exposes his players to the greatest risk of injury. Liverpool lost their last game in front of the international window and stays in fourth place in the Premier League, two points ahead of their visitors this weekend, Arsenal. Klopp has a number of injury concerns ahead of that match, with Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson both still questioning the match at Anfield. Klopp said: I hate international holidays and it did not help with injuries. The break was not rewarding, I would have loved to play the week after (West Ham). Coaches (international) have their goals and very often think they have to do physical work with the players. The holiday was not rewarding. Hendo and Robbo have not yet trained with the team. It will be very close to a belated decision. But there was better news for Sadio Mane, who suffered a minor injury while on international duty with Senegal. Sadio is good, Klopp added. And Fabinho came back late and did a recovery session. I hope he can train today, this is the plan. We have to wait until tomorrow. The Liverpool coach also talked about his future at Anfield after the arrival of Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa, who has spoken openly about his desire to one day run his former club. We are in the middle of the season. No other manager is asked so often for two or three or four years away. I do not have to think about it. It’s over when it’s over, but it’s far from over, so let’s focus on that. I thought Stevie said some nice, smart things at his press conference he made sure it was for Villa and Gerrard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theathletic.com/news/i-hate-international-breaks-liverpool-manager-jurgen-klopp/yuxAXBEIQsi2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos