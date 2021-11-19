Which countries have made vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory?

Governments have made Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for health care workers and other high-risk groups, driven by a sharp rise in infections caused by the Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccination rates.

A growing number of countries are also making shooting mandatory for public servants and other workers.

Here are some country vaccine mandates, sorted by categories of people affected:

All adults

INDONESIA made vaccinations mandatory in February, warning that anyone who refuses to be vaccinated could be fined or denied social assistance or government services.

MICRONESIA, a small island nation in the South Pacific, ordered in July that its adult population be inoculated.

TURKMENISTAN has made vaccination mandatory for all residents aged 18 and over.

Vaccinations in Indonesia have been mandatory since February. EPA

Government employees, public and private sector employees

CANADA in October said it would put unvaccinated federal employees on unpaid leave and require injections of Covid-19 for air, train and ship passengers. It will also demand that all 338 of its MPs be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 when they return to work on November 22nd.

COSTA RICA in September made it mandatory for all state employees to be vaccinated.

DENMARK on November 12th proposed accelerated legislation, which is likely to be enacted into law in November, allowing jobs to mandate a digital “transition crown” for employees.

EGYPT will insist that public sector employees be either vaccinated or have a weekly coronavirus test to be allowed to work in government buildings after November 15th.

FIJI introduced a “no-hit, no-job” policy in August, with unvaccinated public servants forced to go on leave and then fired if they had not yet been vaccinated by November. Employees in private firms may also face fines and companies may be forced to suspend vaccine rejection operations.

HUNGARY said in October that it would demand that employees in state institutions be vaccinated. It had already made Covid vaccines mandatory for healthcare workers.

ITALY made Covid-19 health crossings mandatory for all workers in October. Workers who are unable to show evidence of vaccination, a negative test or a recent cure from the infection will be suspended free of charge and will face a fine if they try to continue working.

President Joe Biden on September 10 ordered all federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated. AP

LATVIA on November 12 banned politicians rejecting a Covid-19 vaccine from voting and anchored their salaries. On Nov. 4, he allowed businesses to lay off workers who refuse to either get a vaccine or transfer to remote work.

Russia’s capital, Moscow, ordered all public-sector workers to be vaccinated in June, giving companies a month to ensure at least 60 percent of staff received their first doses, while St. Petersburg on November 9 ordered compulsory vaccination. for people over 60 and they. with chronic diseases.

ARABIA SAAUDI in May made it mandatory for all public and private sector employees who want to go to a job to be vaccinated. People also need to be vaccinated to enter any government, private or educational institution.

TUNISIA in October said it requires officials, employees and visitors to show a card certifying vaccination to enter public and private administrations. Unvaccinated employees will be suspended from work until they are able to submit leave.

TURKEY began seeking negative tests for Covid-19 and vaccination tests for several sectors in August, including local travel teachers and staff.

Ukraine in October made vaccinations mandatory for public sector employees, including teachers. Unvaccinated people face restrictions on access to restaurants, sports and other public events. On November 11, she proposed expanding the list of occupations for mandatory Covid-19 vaccines to cover medical staff and municipal employees.

UNITED STATES President Joe Biden on Sept. 10 ordered all federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated. A mandate for private sector employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly will take effect from 4 January.

Health workers

AUSTRALIA at the end of June made vaccinations mandatory for high-risk elderly care workers and employees in quarantine hotels.

BRITAIN in October made it mandatory for care staff in England to be vaccinated. Health workers in England will have to be vaccinated by 1 April.

FRANCE demanded that all health and home care workers, home helpers and emergency care technicians have completed at least the first strike by 15 September; about 3,000 workers were suspended for non-compliance.

GREECE made vaccinations mandatory for nursing home staff in July and health care workers in September.

NEW ZEALAND said in October it would demand that teachers and workers in the health and disability sectors be fully vaccinated.

at the end of June made vaccinations mandatory for high-risk care workers and employees in quarantine hotels. Reuters

Other workers

Western Australia will require all workers working in mining, oil and gas exploration to receive their first dose by 1 December and to be fully vaccinated by 1 January.

China’s capital, Beijing, is seeking a boost vaccine for key construction workers, including chefs, security guards and cleaning personnel.

The PHILIPPINES will require office workers and employees in public transportation services to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or to be tested frequently from December 1, the president’s office said on November 12.

KAZAKHSTAN introduced mandatory vaccinations or weekly tests for people working in groups of more than 20 people.

Entrance to public premises

AUSTRIA has placed millions of people completely unvaccinated against the coronavirus in isolation since 15 November. It had already banned unvaccinated people from places including restaurants, hotels, theaters and ski lifts.

BULGARIA since October 21 has made a Covid-19 “health crossing” mandatory for people visiting public facilities such as cafes, hotels, concert halls, museums and swimming pools.

THE CZECH REPUBLIC on 20 October said it would require restaurants and clubs to check Covid certificates indicating a person’s vaccination or testing status.

DENMARK submitted an application for a permit when visiting indoor bars, restaurants and other public places.

FRANCE will require those aged 65 and over to submit evidence of a booster injection by mid-December so that health permits providing access to restaurants, trains and airplanes remain valid.

LEBANON restricted access to restaurants, cafes, bars and beaches for people holding vaccine certificates or those taking antibody tests.

MOROCCO introduced a vaccination permit on October 21st for access to all government buildings, as well as public spaces such as cafes, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and transportation.

THE NETHERLANDS introduced in September a health permit showing the vaccination certificate to go to bars, restaurants, clubs and cultural events.

ROMANIA made health cards compulsory for entry into most public premises from 25 October.

Many Russian regions that have emerged from job closures now require people to present evidence of vaccination or previous infection when visiting cafes, restaurants or shopping malls.

SWITZERLAND requires people entering bars, restaurants and fitness centers to show a Covid status certificate that provides proof of vaccination, cure of infection or a negative test result.

Updated: November 19, 2021, 12:13 p.m.