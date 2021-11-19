THANK YOU TRAVEL: Denver International Airport prepares to rush pre-pandemic travel for Thanksgiving





DENVER (KDVR) – With Thanksgiving approaching, more than 2 million passengers are expected to pass through Denver International Airport between Friday, November 19 and Tuesday, November 30. This would be a 2.7% increase for the same period before the pandemic in 2019. DIA expects the following days to be the busiest four days of the week with more than 200.00 passengers traveling through DEN every day. Monday, November 22nd 204,000 passengers Wednesday, November 24th 203,000 passengers Sunday, November 28th 206,000 passengers Monday, November 29th 203,000 passengers These figures are from Denver International Airport for 2021. The airport is working to make the busy travel season as comfortable as possible for passengers, from parking vehicles to arriving at their gate. Ski resorts are delaying their opening day in Colorado due to a lack of snow

Plan Ahead Passengers must arrive inside the airport at least two hours before their boarding time

DEN has three security checkpoints. South Security is open 24 hours a day, North Security is open between 4am and 9pm and Bridge Security is open approximately from 4:30am to 6pm.

TSA checkpoints are generally busiest early in the morning from around 5-10 and from 1-4 in the afternoon. parking Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot will be open 24/7 from November 19 to January 6. Passengers using Pikes Peak must leave an additional 45 minutes to reach the terminal.

The Eastern Economy Lot and the eastern and western servant are closed.

Before going to DEN, check FlyDenver.com for real-time parking information. While on the road, look for electronic signs along Blvd Pea Blvd. 10 things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 19-21

TSA DEN has worked closely with the TSA on a plan to reduce long lines and improve passenger traffic through safety. In early November, DEN and TSA made changes to the operation of the lanes, so it is extremely important that passengers are aware of these changes to ensure that they have access to the proper checkpoint. Two additional lanes have been added to increase capacity at the Northern Security Checkpoint and an additional lane has been added to the A-Bridge security checkpoint. The TSA has confirmed that there will be staff on site for all 30 review lanes. Passengers will also be able to check the security waiting time at FlyDenver.com starting tomorrow, November 19th. Here is a line pastime @DENAaeroporti between 6-7 p.m. At the end you can see that the line stops for a moment as the TSA pulls out the sniffer dogs, then the passengers can continue as the dogs roam back and forth between them. Look @KDVR & @ channel2kwgn this morning. pic.twitter.com/EtCdQ3xHPl – CMoore News (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) November 19, 2021 Check-in Baggage delivery is a free service open daily from 6am to 6pm offered at the Transit Center located on Level 1, below the Westin Hotel, where the RTD A Line station is located. It is available for domestic flights on United, Delta, American, Spirit and Southwest airlines. Passengers using baggage clearance must be checked and unloaded at least 90 minutes before their flight, but using this service allows them not to check their baggage at the airline ticket counter. Moreover, if you are flying with United and Southwest things may look a little different. The control areas have been moved to the center of Level 6 with United on the west side and southwest on the east side. The new control areas have kiosks where passengers can print the boarding pass and label the bags before placing their bag in a bag-releasing unit. The new control area is supposed to accommodate more passengers.



