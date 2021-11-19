Village Farms International reports that Delta, BC Cannabis and Produce Operations continue as usual after severe weather conditions

VANCOUVER, BC, November 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF) reported today that Delta, British Columbia the operations of Pure Sunfarms (cannabis) and Village Farms Fresh (production) have not caused any interruptions from the severe weather recently experienced in the region and, to this day, continue to function as usual. A previous “State of Emergency” announced for Delta the area has since been canceled.

The company continues to monitor weather conditions and has taken precautions to ensure its greenhouse facilities enter Delta, British Columbia can operate without interruption. Although weather-related road closures are posing some challenges for suppliers and their transport partners, both Pure Sunfarms and Village Farms Fresh have and will continue to proactively implement emergency plans to address the evolving situation and, in this time, no one expects weather-related impacts to have a material impact, if any, on fourth-quarter earnings.

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms utilizes decades of experience as a vertically integrated supplier based on Environmentally Controlled Agriculture for high-value, high-growth plant-based packaged consumer goods, with a strong foundation as a leading supplier of fresh products for food and snacks. Large format retailers across the US and Canada, and new opportunities with high growth in the cannabis and CBD categories in North America and internationally selected markets.

IN Canada, the Canadian subsidiary of the wholly owned company, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world, the producer of the lowest cost greenhouses and one of of Canada best-selling brands. The company also owns 70% of Qubec-based ROSE LifeScience, a leading expert on commercialization of cannabis products by third parties in Qubec Province.

In the US, wholly owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the leading CBD brands and e-commerce platforms in the country. In compliance with all U.S. federal and state laws and stock exchange rules, Village Farms plans to enter the high-THC cannabis market in the U.S. through multiple strategies, utilizing one of the largest greenhouse operations in the country (more than 5.5 million square feet in West Texas), as well as the operational expertise and product gained through the success of Pure Sunfarms cannabis in Canada.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, newborn, legal cannabis and CBD opportunities with significant medium- and long-term potential, with an initial focus on Asia-Pacific region and Europe.

