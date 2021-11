Former NFL player appears in court after arrest in OIA following suspected WFTV domestic violence incident

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A former National Football League player was arrested at Orlando International Airport following a suspected incident of domestic violence. Police said Zachary Stacy was taken into custody following an incident with the mother of his child. Oakland police said they learned Stacy was trying to board a flight from Nashville to Orlando in order to surrender. The Oakland Police Department said it contacted the Orlando Police Department, which took Stacy into custody as soon as his flight arrived at Orlando International Airport. READ: Former NFL player Zac Stacy arrested in Central Florida on assault charge Stacy appeared in court Friday morning. The judge set his bond at $ 10,000 in one case and $ 150 in another. To be released, the judge said Stacy must hand over his passport, any weapon he may possess and have no contact with the victim in the case. Stacy said he plans to return to Tennessee after being released from custody. READ: The woman was hit to death by running into I-95, bodies say On Saturday afternoon, police said they answered a phone call about a family concern. Upon arrival, officers said they determined that a battery of domestic violence had occurred and that Stacy had left the scene. Officers said security video from inside the woman’s apartment showed Stacy hitting the woman several times and taking her like a rag doll and throwing her at a TV, before taking her back and slapping her on the body on a stroller. READ: Red Light Cameras: Security Device or Revenue Flow? Stacy was jailed in Orange County Jail on aggravated battery charges and criminal misconduct. Stacy played two seasons with St. Louis Rams and one with the New York Jets from 2013 to 2015. On Thursday, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl announced that Stacy had ended up as YFP ambassador. READ: A stray bullet fired from the Florida fair hits a woman in the assisted living facility Based on the video report and domestic violence related to Zac Stacy, TransPerfect Music City Bowl has terminated the relationship with Zac Stacy in effect immediately, tasi said in a statement. Click here to download free WFTV news and weather apps, Click here to Download the WFTV App Now for Your Smart TV and Click here to broadcast Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

