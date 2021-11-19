When will India resume operations of international flights? Here is what Scindia says

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said the government is appreciating the process for normalizing international operations and affirmed that it wants to return to normalcy given the Covid pandemic in certain parts of the world.

As a possible indication that overseas flight operations are unlikely to be fully normal in the near term, the minister said people should not give up their care.

“Let me assure you that we are appreciating that process. We want to go back, but given what is happening in the world … today what is happening in Russia, parts of Europe, they are going through a wave. “We should not erase our short-term memories so quickly,” said the minister.

Scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights until 30 November 2021. India has air bubble agreements with more than 25 countries for the operation of international flights.

Under an air bubble agreement between the two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers in each other’s territories, subject to certain conditions.

Domestic flights were allowed to operate at full capacity in October.

Regarding the high prices of ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel), Scindia asked the states and territories of the union to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel. The Minister said that the states and territories of the Union have also reduced their VAT on ATF so far.

“With the current tax structure in the ATF … you can not have a strong civil aviation sector. I am very clear about that,” Scindia said Thursday as he inaugurated a curtain-raising event for Wings India, 2022, which is the largest in Asia. events for Civil Aviation.

Recently, the Madhya Pradesh government decided to reduce VAT on ATF to 4% at Bhopal and Indore airports, a move it hopes will reduce flight fares.

Currently, VAT on ATF was 25% at Bhopal and Indore airports and with the decision to reduce it taken by the state cabinet, it will be reduced to 4%.

The Tripura cabinet also decided to reduce the share of VAT imposed on ATF from 16% to 1% in anticipation of better air traffic at Maharaja Bir Bikram airport.

