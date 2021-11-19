IEEE honors Amalia Ballarino with James Wong Award at International Magnet Technology Conference





Amalia Ballarino, Vice President of Magnet, Superconductor and Cryostat Group in Technology Department, has piloted the development of superconductors and innovative superconducting systems

The 27th International Conference on Magnet Technology, which took place in Fukuoka, Japan, from November 15 to 19, gave the CERN superconductivity community a reason to celebrate. Amalia Ballarino, who has led CERN’s decades-long efforts to develop new superconductors and equipment based on their use for the Organization’s accelerators, was awarded the James Wong Award for Continuing and Significant Contributions to Applied Materials Technology of Superconductors from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. IEEE). of award announcement came in July of this year and the ceremony took place on 18 November. IEEE highlights Ballarino’s role in successful R&D programs that led to the establishment of a winning role for magnesium diboride (MgB) 2 ) and high temperature superconductors (HTS) in accelerator applications. This success has led to worldwide acceptance of high temperature and MgB 2 superconductors and warned of the development and use of MgB 2 in transmission systems suitable for very high currents. The IEEE further emphasized its commitment to building bridges between research and industry, manifested by its involvement in the development and production of these innovative systems on an industrial scale, and its research and development activity in superconductors (niobiumtitanium, niobium, MgB 2 and HTS) for future particle accelerators. After joining CERN as a doctoral student in 1995, Ballarino worked on the reliable application of HTS in current directions, a novelty at the time. Later in her career, she was responsible for several thousand current outlets that power LHC superconducting magnets. After working on launching the LHC, Ballarino and her team delved into the development of MgB 2 -High-lighting LHC-based transmission systems (HL-LHC), finally making headlines in 2020 for the operation of a 110 kA transmission (55 kA in each direction) over a 60-meter transmission connection. This work was undertaken in parallel with that of developing and purchasing the advanced low and high temperature superconductors required for HL-LHC magnets. MgB development 2 for practical applications and the clever use of wired cable in a transmission system made possible the technological capability of superconducting connection. MgB 2 , which was only recently discovered, transmits high current up to 31 kelvin (-242 C), a temperature higher than conventional low-temperature superconductors, which significantly reduces operating costs and makes the technology more sensitive to spread beyond particle accelerators. Connections like these, which can transfer large amounts of electricity within a small volume, can be used for example to deliver electricity to large cities or to connect renewable energy sources to populated areas. Liquid hydrogen is a potential refrigerant for such applications. Amalia Ballarino is the first CERN expert to win the IEEE James Wong Award for her pioneering work in superconductors. She is the latest in a series of CERN experts to have been awarded similar IEEE awards: Daniel Leroy, Lucio Rossi, Herman ten Kate, Robert Aymar, Arnaud Devred and Luca Bottura were also all honored by the IEEE, which makes CERN home more. winner than any other institution. Find out more about Amalia’s work at CERN couriers.

