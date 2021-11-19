BIFA reveals the winners of the craft – Global Information – Deadline





BIFA rewards ‘Boiling Point’ / ‘Souvenir 2’ of Philip Barantini Boiling point and Joanna Hogg’s Souvenir Part II have received three awards each in the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) craft categories, where the first won for Best Cinematography, Best Cast and Best Sound and the second for Best Costume Design, Edith on Best and Best Production Design. Rob Savage’s Dashcam took home the Best Effects and also had wins for Will Sharpe’s The electrical life of Louis Wain and Clio Barnard’s Ali & Ava. The remaining winners will be unveiled at a ceremony in person on Sunday 5 December at Old Billingsgate in London. ‘Lupine’ Three goes into production Filming in the third season of the Netflix thriller series in France LUPINE has started, with star Omar Sy and Netflix posting the news yesterday. Gaumont Télévision drama by George Kay and François Uzan revolves around Assane Diop (Eye), a modern-day lord thief inspired by the adventures of character Arsène Lupine. The first two five-part installments debuted in January and June this year and are currently available for broadcast. The show is one of the most successful foreign language offerings Netflix has produced and has regularly appeared on the most watched listings. Boost UK cinemas and theaters Independent UK cinemas will receive milionë 6m from the latest round of the government’s Cultural Recovery Fund, set up to help businesses after the pandemic. In total, 925 arts, heritage and cultural organizations will benefit from a share of 10 107 million. Theaters across the country will receive 30 30m in support throughout the scheme. Abhishek Bachchan ” Bob Biswas’ will be broadcast worldwide on ZEE5 Films Abhishek Bachchan Bob Biswas, backed by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma’s Red Chillies Entertainment, will be published on the South Asian broadcaster ZEE5 on December 3rd. The crime drama focuses on the double life led by the assassin, who was previously seen in the movie Sujoy Ghosh Kahaani. Ghosh, who also co-produced the spin-off photo under the Boundscript production banner, said: “This is a new Bob Biswas. He is like each of us. In life, we all have different roles to play, whether as a parent, spouse or friend, and in each role we are equally responsible and accountable. ” Chitrangda Singh (Baazaar) also stars and Diya Annapurna Ghosh makes her directorial debut. The IFF Red Sea announces the ‘Immersive’ line of virtual reality and Asif Kapadia In one time, Benjamin Cleary’s View, Blanca Li’s Balli i Parisit i Blanca Li and Sam Wolson’s Reeducated are among the 13 virtual reality films that will compete for the Golden Yusr Immersive Award of the International Red Sea Film Festival. The photos have been selected for the film festival’s “Immersive”, eight of which win a $ 10,000 prize. Venice VR’s Liz Rosenthal is curating alongside a female competition jury, led by avant-garde American artist Laurie Anderson. The show will be held at Hayy Jameel in Jeddah from December 7-15 at the IFF Red Sea inauguration.

