International student enrollment in the US increased by 68% in the fall of 2021 | India News





MUMBAI: The Covid pandemic, which disrupted mobility, saw new international student enrollments in the US plunge 45.6% to 1.45 lakh in the fall (August-September) 2020, the worst drop ever in this decade. But a new 2021 photographic survey of a limited number of institutions revealed a return with a 68% increase in international registrations for the August-September 2021 entry.

Data collected from 860 higher education campuses for the latest Open Doors survey added that the total number of international students increased by 4%, down from 15% due to the pandemic in the autumn of 2020. The total number of foreign registrations had recorded its largest decline in 72 years in 2020.

Indians in U.S. graduation courses fell 19.1% in the pandemic year

Data captured by Open Doors revealed that enrollments from India fell sharply in 2020 by 13.2% after a 4.4% drop in the previous academic year. The slide is highlighted in graduate numbers, without diploma and OPT (optional practical training), with a smaller decrease of 5.2% in university numbers.

Overall, the number of international students fell below one million in 2020 for the first time since 2014, according to the Open Doors annual report released by the Institute of International Education and the U.S. Department of State on Monday. In 2020-21, 9,14,095 international students attended U.S. colleges and universities (including those studying remotely from their countries of origin), a 15% drop from the previous academic year. As China maintained its first position with India and South Korea in second and third place, all 25 top countries of international student origin witnessed a decline in numbers.

International students are essential to the free flow of ideas, innovation, economic prosperity and peaceful relations between nations, said Matthew Lussenhop, Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, US Department of State. The United States is strongly committed to international education as we continue to build better.

Indians enrolled in U.S. graduation programs, who make up the bulk of Indian students in the U.S., fell 19.1%. The biggest drop of 21.7% was in non-degree courses and 9.3% was in OPT, which is practical work experience after a degree program of up to 36 months.

Overall, the US now has 23,734 Indians at the undergraduate level, 68,869 in postgraduate programs, 73,601 attending their OPT, in addition to 1,378 taking courses without a degree. Indian students contributed $ 6.2 billion to the US economy through spending.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, international students contributed a total of $ 38.7 billion, up from $ 44 billion last year.

