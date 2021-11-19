Gemological Science International achieves global accreditation as a verifier of estimated durability diamonds





NEW YORK – News Direct – SCS Global Services NEW YORK, November 19, 2021 / 3BL Media / – Gemological Science International (GSI), one of the largest geological organizations in the world, achieved the accreditation of SCS Global Gem Identification Verification Provider for its laboratories and offices worldwide. All SCS-007 certified diamonds that are graded, scanned and laser engraved by GSI, and that have accompanying information on laser engraving, diamond dimensions and carat weights, can carry the approved achievement claim with Sustainability Assessment. “At GSI, we are committed to being a leader in sustainability standards for fine jewelry,” says Debbie Azar, President and Co-Founder of GSI. As industries, we must work together to ensure sustainable and accountable processes throughout the global supply chain. Transparency and traceability are essential to accountable supply chains and sustainability claims. GSI supports the positive impact of doing good and responsible business, as embodied by companies in line with SCS-007. In its Gem Identification Provider Accreditation document, SCS confirmed that GSI global laboratories meet the accreditation criteria as gemstone identification objects required to ensure traceability of origin under SCS-007 standard durability of jewelry Rated diamonds of durability. Any diamond from a SCS 007 accredited production operation, which is graded and laser engraved by GSI, qualifies to be identified as a certified diamond consistently evaluated in the GSI classification certificate, provided that the diamond is be also verified by signing the source. Our GSI accreditation independently affirms its competence and technical capacity to fulfill this vital traceability function in the diamond chain of origin from customer to customer, said Stanley Mathuram, Executive Vice President of SCS Global Services. We are glad to have GSI on board. The story goes on Earlier this year, GSI announced its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through the GSI Road to a Positive Impact initiative. The plan describes how the GSI will implement new procedures, policies and programs to work towards meeting the goals set by the UN. For more information about Find or new sustainability accreditation, please email [email protected] or to schedule an interview, please contact Duvall OSteen Luxury Brand Group ([email protected]). Read more Learn more about SCS-007 Sustainability Rated Diamond Standard About GSIGemological Science International (GSI) is the only major geological organization created in the 21st century. Founded in 2005 in New York City, it has grown to become one of the largest geological entities in the world with laboratory facilities spanning four continents. Using state-of-the-art processes and proprietary technology, along with a commitment to the highest ethical standards and practices, GSI offers manufacturers and retailers globally a wide range of gem identification and classification services. The company is committed to advancing geological research and offers geological educational programs for trade professionals and the general public through its modern research center. About SCS Global ServicesSCS Global Services is an internationally recognized leader in third party certification of environmental and sustainability claims. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has offices and branch offices throughout the Americas, Asia / Pacific, Europe and Africa. It is the certification arm of Scientific Certification Systems, Inc., an authorized profit corporation. Additional information is available at www.scsglobalservices.com/services/certified-sustainability-rated-diamond. About SCS-007The SCS-007 standard, developed according to a multi-stakeholder international process, provides a uniform basis for the independent evaluation and certification of the production and treatment with environmental and social responsibility of all diamonds, whether mined or laboratory-grown. , and to do business and consumer. claims for such diamonds. The standard describes the broad environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements, confirms manufacturers’ efforts to achieve climate neutrality as well as zero life cycle impacts, and introduces a comprehensive set of controls and balances to accurately track certified diamonds. throughout the custody chain, offering an unprecedented level of origin insurance greater than 99%. Sustainability investments meet the demands, benefiting artisanal and small miners (ASM) and other vulnerable communities. For more information, visit www.scsstandardsdevelopment.org. SCS Media Contact:Josephine Silla-AfuwapeDirector, Digital Marketing and Special [email protected]+1 (914) 433-1143 Check out additional multimedia and more ESG stories from SCS Global Services at 3blmedia.com Check out the source version at newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/gemological-science-international-achieves-global-accreditation-as-verifier-of-sustainability-rated-diamonds-757874891

