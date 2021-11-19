Britain says it will make Hamas a banned terrorist organization





/ Updated: 19 November 2021 / 11:39 EST FILE – British Home Secretary Priti Patel speaks at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, England, on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. The British government said on Friday, November 19, 2021, that it plans to ban the Palestinian militant group Hamas as a terrorist organization. The military wing of Hamas has been outlawed in the UK since 2001, but the organization as a whole is not banned. Home Secretary Priti Patel, who is in charge of law and order affairs, said on Twitter that she had acted to stop Hamas altogether. (AP Photo / Jon Super, File)

LONDON (AP) The British government said on Friday it intended to stop the Palestinian militant group Hamas as a terrorist organization, saying it would no longer distinguish between the group’s political and military wings. The military wing of Hamas has been outlawed in the UK since 2001, but the organization as a whole is not banned. Home Secretary Priti Patel, who is in charge of law and order affairs, said she would stop the group in its entirety, including its political wing. “This is an important step, especially for the Jewish community,” Patel said in a speech in Washington. “Hamas is fundamentally anti-Semitic. Patel said the group had “significant terrorist capabilities, including access to extensive and sophisticated weapons, as well as terrorist training facilities.” A ban, which must be approved by Parliament, would make it illegal in Britain to be a member of Hamas or to express support for the group, including waving its flag or wearing a T-shirt for the purpose. The maximum sentence would be 14 years in prison. The government said it hoped the ban order would be approved by Parliament within a week and take effect on November 26th. Hamas, a Palestinian group that opposes the existence of Israel, has ruled the Gaza Strip since taking control of the area in 2007, a year after winning the Palestinian elections. Hamas is considered a terrorist group by Israel, the US and the European Union. Israel welcomed the British announcement. Defense Secretary Benny Gantz said he was sending a strong message of zero tolerance to terrorist activities aimed at harming the state of Israel and Jewish communities. In Gaza, Hamas expressed shock and concern over the decision of the British governments and accused the United Kingdom of continuing “its aggression against the Palestinian people.” The UK government should have apologized for its historic sin against the Palestinian people, the group said in a statement, referring to Britain ‘s support for a Jewish state. Now, the UK government is taking the side of the aggressor against the victim.

