Cartel monsters hang nine bodies from bridges in ground warfare in Mexico







Cartel monsters have hung nine bodies from a bridge in a shuddering warning to rival gangs amid a bloody ground war in Mexico. A tenth victim was also found on a nearby street by terrified residents in Cuauhtmoc’s Zacatecas municipality on Thursday around 6am. Officials warned the disturbing show was likely to be linked to a fierce dispute between ruthless criminal gangs operating in the area. The nine bodies were eventually removed from the overpass by police around 10 a.m. local time as locals were spending their day. According to local media, most of the dead were identified as residents of the small town of Cuauhtmoc, which has a population of only 6,660. “They pay for the sins of others, it is not fair for them to do this to us because they pay for the sinners,” a frightened local told TV Azteca Noticias. Another added: “It is scary to go out at night. “You have to go to bed early and every night there is noise, motorcycles, screams, things like that.” Members of the National Guard work in a crime scene where the attackers left 10 bodies of men hanging from a bridge, in Ciudad Cuauhtemoc, in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico, November 18, 2021. Reuters / Guillermo Moreno A member of the National Guard guards a crime scene where attackers left 10 bodies of men hanging from a bridge, in Ciudad Cuauhtemoc, Zacatecas, Mexico, November 18, 2021. REUTERS / Guillermo Moreno An “intensive investigation” was under way, the local government said, although no arrests have been made yet. The gruesome deal has rekindled calls for leaders to step up security measures and provide more patrols. The cartel killers have continued to suspend their victims from public bypasses in a stern warning to others throughout the year. Bodies of men hanging from a bridge, in Ciudad Cuauhtemoc, in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico, November 18, 2021. Reuters / Guillermo Moreno It comes just after three more bodies were discovered nearly 70 miles away hanging from a bridge in the town of Fresnillo in June. El Chapo men reportedly tortured, killed and maimed members of rival gang before hanging their bodies from a bridge. In May it was reported that one The Tijuana cartel suspended a severed head from a bridge in the Snchez Taboada neighborhood. Most of the dead were identified as residents of a small town with a population of only 6600 inhabitants. Reuters / Guillermo Moreno It marks a dramatic escalation in the shocking savagery used by the cartels, while a violent ground war continues to engulf Mexico. vicious Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) are considered the most dangerous and powerful criminal enterprise in Mexico. Brutality is now spreading in popular tourist areas, especially in the state of Quintana Roo. The gruesome deal has rekindled calls for leaders to step up security measures and provide more patrols. Reuters / Guillermo Moreno President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that he is now permanently deploying National Guard troops in Cancun in an effort to curb the rise of crime. Just last month, two foreign tourists were killed in Tulum after being caught by fire during an exchange of fire between gang members. On average this year, 2,400 people have died each month due to gang-related violence, the government said. Since September, 21,495 people have fallen victim to ruthless cartels. This article originally appeared on sun and has been reproduced here with permission.

