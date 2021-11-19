Well never admit it: The Yorkshire Asian community sucks Rafiq’s story | Yorkshire

Every year, a British-Asian small business owner in West Yorkshire sends a card to his neighbor and leaves a gift on his doorstep. And every year, without fail, that neighbor ignores him.

Since we moved, he will not look after me and my family; he does not respond when we greet. He even planted conifers so we could not see him in his garden and he could not see us, said the man, who wished to remain anonymous. But I still send her postcards for Christmas and buy her a present. He doesn’t even open the door when I knock, so he leaves it on the doorstep.

Azeem Rafiqs’s devastating testimony on the racism he experienced as a cricketer has resonated deeply with the British Asian community in Yorkshire. Shocking accusations, in which words and phrases like the word P, elephant washers and you tears were common and that claimed the colored players were called Kevin, have shed intense light on prejudices in the sport.

But the issue of racism in Yorkshire’s ethnically diverse region goes far beyond mere cricket. The business owner is one of many who has been prompted by Rafiqs’s testimony to reflect on the poisonous interactions that are part of everyday life.

Atif Aslam, a 26-year-old youth worker in Sheffield, told people he had not personally experienced racism. But he has a range of memories from returning home from the mosque as a small child dressed in his traditional attire and white men in white vans shouting the word P as they passed by.

You adopt it as this is the norm, said Aslam, who works for the Ellesmere Youth Project, which is part of Leveling the playing field, a national initiative that engages children from diverse ethnic communities in sports to prevent them from becoming involved in crime. It was so common that it did not bother us. We never went home upset about it.

The break-up finally ended this week after Rafiqs appeared before an elected parliamentary commission. He was described as a milestone in cricket, and Rafic, who burst into tears as he showed his racial abuse, won widespread acclaim for his determination and courage.

Haris Muhammad, a 33-year-old qualified judge from the FA in Leeds, who is volunteering for Engagement and development of Muslims, a non-profit organization fighting Islamophobia, said the testimony made him wonder why good people said nothing. There is a lot of apathy towards people who witness something like this. Although it may bother them from within, they will do nothing about it. But he believes people are now more open to being criticized for hurtful statements than they were a few generations ago.

Mohamed Raje, 48, who was born in Batley and owns The Studio, a well-known barbershop in Heaton, Bradford, wanted to emphasize that there are many good people and that he had friends and clients from all cultures, faiths and slice.

Proudly wearing the stylists’ apron, Raje, who has run his business for 28 years, said he knew from personal experience that institutional racism existed. I have been a hairdresser since I was 13, he said, and I worked in a pretty prestigious salon and I would find that I was never promoted, but the people behind me would always do it.

He recalled the school days, at a school for boys, where at the end of the course there would be [P-word]-Bashing by white boys.

These days, people would not use the word P on his face, but people use it. If I am in a room, white guys can refer to it [P-word] in the room, he said. On a human level, Raje said he preferred to always rise above any hatred that appeared to him, but, referring to the colonial history of British armies in India, he said: In some institutions, the Asian will always be chaiwallah. Always the one who brings tea and cleanses.

A client, who had just cut his beard with his little boy, but did not want to be named, said: It is not about cricket, love; racism is ingrained. And the hierarchy starts with the government and goes all the way to Joe Bloggs in the corner store.

They need to really understand history and we need to understand that we will never be accepted into this country. This is where we were born, this is where we studied, this is where we spend our money, this is where we pay our taxes, will we ever be accepted into society? We will never be.

A few doors down, Balquis Rashid, the owner of a café, Fresh Fillingz, while serving panini and lasagna, said he felt hopeful that times had changed. I was a child of the 70s, there were many at that time, with the National Ball. But in the 19 years of running this cafe, I have never had a problem. It was always listed in the media, but Bradford is a great place.

Talat Sajawal and Haqueq Aki Siddique at the Parkside Sports Center in Bradford. They reject past initiatives to increase Asian representation in sports, calling them boxed. Photo: Gary Calton / The Guardian

A few miles away at the Parkside Sports Center, a community center, an after-school session was being held for the children of Afghan translators who had recently arrived at the ward. For Talat Sajawal, the 42-year-old manager, and Haqueq Aki Siddique, 54, who runs the West Bowling Youth Initiative, which supports young people through volunteer projects, the heated conversation from Rafiqs’s experiences was nothing new.

The duo, cricket enthusiasts who run youth teams, participated in a documentary about class, race and cricket problems in Yorkshire in 1993. In his office, Siddique pulls out a thick folder with newspaper clippings, including some articles about racism in the sport dating back decades. When former Bradford North MP Terry Rooney called the club racism in 2004, he was met with rage and call to apologize. Has been there for years, said the youth worker.

Siddique described the challenges to hit his community as A, B, C, for austerity, Brexit and Covid. The Little Horton ward has one of the highest youth unemployment rates in Bradford, and 40% of children in Bradford East live in absolute poverty, double the national rate. Along with many in the community, he lost his mother to the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic. There is no space left in the cemetery here, he said.

The community can also add D for discrimination. We just do not need it, said Siddique. Listing talented young cricket players whose dreams they had seen torn apart by racism, the two men dismissed past initiatives to increase representation as boxing exercises that did little to improve the situation.

A selection of newspaper clippings that Haqueq Aki Siddique has amassed over time regarding racism within cricket. Photo: Gary Calton / The Guardian

Siddique brings to life the character of Harry Enfields comedy, George Integrity Whitebread, a Yorkshireman stereotype. You know, I like what I say, and I say very well what I like, there are a lot of different types of Yorkies and there are a lot of good people, but it also has a sense of territory, almost like a dog maturing on a lamp- post. This sums up in a way Yorkshire, very proud people.

Sajawal, who is also an independent local councilor, described generational differences in attitudes toward racism. Our parents experienced this raw form first hand, he said, but they had believed for years that they would eventually return to Pakistan and so simply endured it.

In every Asian family, there has always been a real fear that one day we will be deported from England.

The feeling from people in my generation is that we have always been weak, being South Asians. He also sees the effect of discrimination on the youth he supports: It had a negative effect on people’s trust.

For Aslam, who is a Level 2 cricket coach and runs sessions for young children in the local area, Rafiqs’s statement that he would not let his son play was particularly painful to hear. Many of the young people he works with have the potential to progress rapidly and play in local clubs.

But he finds himself asking the same question that many others have this week: How do I feel comfortable sending these kids to these places?