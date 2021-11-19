Indian farmers are not available to forgive despite Modi changing the reforms

MOHRANIYA, India, Nov 19 (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have surrendered to farmers’ demands that he repeal laws they say threaten their livelihoods.

But the reaction to the shocking turn in rural India, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Modi faces key elections next year, has been less than positive, a worrying sign for a leader seeking to maintain control over politics. national.

In the village of Mohraniya, about 500 km east of the capital New Delhi and located in India ‘s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, farmer Guru Sevak Singh said he and others like him lost faith in Modi and his party.

“Today, Prime Minister Modi realized he was making a mistake, but it took him a year to recognize that, and only because he now knows that farmers will no longer vote for his party,” Singh said.

For the young farmer, the issue is deeply personal.

Singh’s 19-year-old brother, Guruvinder, was killed in October when a car crashed into a crowd protesting farm legislation, one of eight people who died in a wave of violence over the farmers’ uprising.

Thousands of agricultural workers have been protesting outside the capital New Delhi and beyond for more than a year, giving up the pandemic to stop traffic and putting pressure on Modi and BJP, who say the new laws were essential to modernizing sector.

“Today I can announce that my brother is a martyr,” Singh told Reuters, weeping as he held up a photo of his dead brother.

“My brother is among those brave farmers who sacrificed their lives to prove that the government was enforcing laws to destroy the agrarian economy,” he added.

Around him were several police officers, who Singh said were assured after his brother and three others were killed by the car. Ashish Mishra, the son of new Interior Minister Ajay, is in custody by police in connection with the incident.

Ajay Mishra Teni said at the time that his son was not at the scene and that a car driven by “our driver” had lost control and hit the farmers after the “bad guys” stoned him and attacked him with sticks and swords.

‘HOW CAN WE FORGET?’

In 2020, the Modi government passed three farming laws in an effort to repair the agricultural sector that employs about 60% of India’s workforce but is profoundly inefficient, debt-ridden and prone to price wars.

Angry farmers took to the streets, saying the reforms jeopardized their jobs and handed over control of crops and prices to private corporations.

The resulting protest movement became one of the largest and longest running in the country.

The leaders of the six farmers’ unions that led the movement in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab said they would not forgive a government that labeled protesting farmers as terrorists and anti-nationals.

“Farmers were beaten with sticks, rods and stopped to demand legitimate rights … farmers were mowed by a speeding car belonging to a minister’s family … tell me how can we forget it all?” said Sudhakar Rai, a senior member of a farmers’ union in Uttar Pradesh.

Rai said at least 170 farmers were killed during protests against farm law across the country. There is no official data to verify his allegations.

A senior BJP member, who declined to be named, said the decision to repeal the laws was taken by Modi after consulting with a senior farmers’ association affiliated with his party.

The politician, who was in the meeting when the party agreed to withdraw, said attendees acknowledged that the BJP had failed to clearly communicate the benefits of the new laws.

Opposition leaders and some analysts said Modi’s move was linked to next year’s state elections in Uttar Pradesh – which has more parliamentary seats than any other state – and Punjab.

“What can not be achieved with democratic protests, can be achieved for fear of imminent elections!” wrote P. Chidambaram, a senior figure in the opposition Congress party, on Twitter.

But farmers like Singh warned that the government could pay a price for treating farmers.

“We are the backbone of the country and Modi has admitted today that his policies were against farmers,” Singh said. “I lost my brother in this mess and no one can bring him back.”

Additional reporting and writing by Rupam Jain in Mumbai; Edited by Mike Collett-White

