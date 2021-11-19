Update of COVID-19 health unit cases and outbreaks for Friday | WindsoriteDOTca News





The Windsor County Essex County Health Unit announced on Friday 59 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor and Essex County. New and total cases The Health Unit says that 23 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases, 19 cases are received from the community, 3 cases are related to the explosion and the sources of receiving 14 cases are still under investigation. The article continues below the local sponsor message Total total cases increased from 21,095 on Thursday 18 November to 21,154 on Friday 19 November. They say 350 cases of COVID-19 are currently active in Windsor-Essex (up 24 from yesterday). vaccination Here is the health unit vaccination update for today (Windsor-Essex residents): 328,277 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine (+189 since yesterday) 13,757 people have just received their first dose of a vaccine (-76 since yesterday) 314,520 people have received both doses of a vaccine (+265 since yesterday) 11,718 people have received a third / boost dose of a vaccine (+700 since yesterday)

A total of 654,515 doses of vaccine have been administered to residents of Windsor-Essex County (+1,154 since yesterday) Vaccination rates 74.9 percent of Windsor-Essex residents (all ages) have received at least one dose of a vaccine (up <0.1 percent since yesterday) 86.5 percent of Windsor-Essex residents (age 12+) have received at least one dose of a vaccine (up <0.1 percent since yesterday)

71.8 percent of Windsor-Essex residents (all ages) are fully vaccinated (up 0.1 percent since yesterday) 82.9 percent of Windsor-Essex residents (age 12+) are fully vaccinated (up 0.1 percent from yesterday)

2.6 percent of Windsor-Essex residents (all ages) received a third / booster dose of a vaccine (up 0.1 percent from yesterday) Note: The Health Unit says there are currently 438,001 people living in Windsor and Essex counties. Getting a vaccine

The article continues below the local sponsor message Mass vaccination clinics For full convenience details and to book visit WEVax.ca

Vaccinations at the pharmacy

Pop Up Clinics / Destination Vaccination Bus Visit the Health Units website at pop-up clinics here

Third dose / booster injections For more information about vaccines and on-site vaccination, visitWEVax.ca. Resolved cases

The Health Unit lists a total of 20,336 resolved cases. This is an increase of 35 cases resolved since yesterday. Dead There were no additional deaths from COVID-19 and the local death toll is 468. Hospitalizations The Health Unit lists 21 hospitalizations today: 16 people in acute care (increase by 2) and 5 people in the ICU (decrease of 1) with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor Essex. Cases listed in local hospitals (note: these numbers are not updated at the same time as the Health Units): Windsor Regional Hospital: 17 in total hospital, including ICU (1 reduction) 5 fully vaccinated 1 partially vaccinated 11 unvaccinated (reduction by 1) 4 in total in ICU (reduction by 1) 1 fully vaccinated 0 partially vaccinated 3 unvaccinated (reduction by 1)

Erie Shores Hospital in Leamington: 3 unvaccinated 0 vaccinated or partially vaccinated

Less than 5 inHotel Dieu Grace Healthcare Explosions in the workplace / Explosions in the community Establishing the union 3 explosions in Windsor (Delta variant) 1 outbreak in Essex (Delta variant) 1 explosion in Leamington (Delta variant)

Fitness and recreation 2 explosions in Windsor (Delta variant) 1 blast in Tecumseh (Delta variant) 1 blast in Lakeshore (Delta variant)

Health Care and Social Assistance 1 explosion in Amherstburg (no variant) 1 explosion in Windsor (no variant)

Manufacturing / Industrial 1 outbreak in Essex (Delta variant) 2 explosions in Windsor (variant) (1 new explosion)

Personal service setting 1 blast in Tecumseh (Delta variant)

Professional, scientific and technical services 1 blast in Windsor (Delta variant)

Religious / Place of worship 1 explosion in Windsor (no variant)

Retail 1 explosion in Leamington (Delta variant) 1 blast in Windsor (Delta variant) (explosion ended)

Public Social Events 1 blast in Tecumseh (Delta variant)

Explosions at school Essex Public School Delta variants Under explosion since November 8, 2021

St. Gabriel Catholic Primary School No variant Under explosion since November 15, 2021

Leamington District High School Delta variants Under explosion since November 15, 2021

Riverside High School Delta variants Under explosion since November 15, 2021

DM Eagle Public School No variant Under explosion since November 15, 2021

Catholic Primary School St. Josephs (new explosion) No variant Under explosion since November 17, 2021

Explosions in the hospital Windsor Ouellette 4M Regional Hospital Delta variants Under explosion since November 12, 2021

Long-term care / Blasting of nursing homes Long-term care residence in Chartwell Royal Oak (Kingsville) No variant Under explosion since November 12, 2021 1 total resident case 1 total case of staff

The village in St. Clair (Windsor) No variant Under explosion since November 16, 2021 0 total resident cases 2 cases total staff

Riverside (Windsor) (new explosion) No variant Under explosion since November 18, 2021 There is currently no information on the total number of cases

Note: windsoriteDOTca News makes every effort to track changes to COVID-19 data every day. These numbers may change as the Health Unit makes changes to their numbers every day and sometimes errors and omissions occur with their data. Please lookthis site for the latest, most up-to-date data every day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://windsorite.ca/2021/11/health-unit-covid-19-cases-outbreaks-update-for-friday-8/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

